CarMax, Rite Aid fall; Enerpac, Vail Resorts rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Amazon.com Inc., down $3.21 to $114.80.
The internet retail giant is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour.
Starbucks Corp., down 54 cents to $86.57.
The coffee chain increased its quarterly dividend.
CarMax Inc., down $21.26 to $65.16.
The used car dealership reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
MillerKnoll Inc., down $2.91 to $16.96.
The furniture maker gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up $1.18 to $17.97.
The industrial products company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Worthington Industries Inc., down $6.11 to $42.99.
The metal manufacturer’s fiscal-first quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts
Rite Aid Corp., down $1.97 to $5.06.
The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss.
Vail Resorts Inc., up $3.26 to $213.55.
The ski resort operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
