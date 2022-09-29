ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Von Miller and Myles Garrett the best in the NFL

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGK5I_0iFes8zp00

The Aggies have been red hot on the recruiting trail securing defensive line talent, including their latest commitment, David (DJ) Hicks. In addition to the new blood joining the Aggie family, there are some legacy defensive linemen who have been pretty successful in the NFL.

Myles Garrett and Von Miller, two of those former Aggies who have been terrorizing quarterbacks on Sundays for years, continue to make their mark on the league.

In fact after three weeks of the NFL season, Pro Football Focus, the group known for grading “every player on every play in every game”, listed their highest graded Edge defenders in the league.

At the top of the list? You guessed it, Von Miller, and Myles Garrett.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes

List

Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrxJv_0iFes8zp00

List

5 things to know before Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og8zZ_0iFes8zp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Mississippi State
College Station, TX
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
Person
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Miami Dolphins have worked out former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins’ Week 5 game at the New York Jets with a concussion. Miami elected to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to its practice squad after working out a trio...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Aggies#Edge#List Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy