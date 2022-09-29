Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
Fox 59
Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him
INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
Indianapolis police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage
Indianapolis police officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday inside a home where he was holding a woman hostage, police said. After officers arrived at the home about 10 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, they requested a SWAT team’s assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man sentenced to 40 years in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend, unborn twins
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man who shot his pregnant girlfriend, killing her and the twins she was carrying, learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Skye’lar White to a total of 40 years; he’ll spend 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and another 10 on probation.
WIBC.com
Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
Fox 59
Kokomo Police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind.- Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. “It’s frustrating,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director New Life Church. Less than 24 hours after picking up church members for Sunday service, New Life Church bus is...
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S. Holt Road was familiar to officers who […]
Fox 59
Man in critical condition after near northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Monday night shooting has put one person in the hospital, as investigators work to learn what happened on the city’s near northeast side. Just after 9 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Olney Street on report of a person shot.
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Indy woman who called herself a ‘crackhead’ had 73 stolen credit cards, dozens of government IDs
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers found a trove of stolen credit cards, government identifications, passports, checkbooks and more after pulling over an Indianapolis woman who was driving with an expired temporary license plate. Angela Cook, 47, was arrested for a slew of charges that include identity deception, driving while suspended and possession of cocaine. At the […]
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Fox 59
Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the...
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
WKRC
Indy man charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, grandmother
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTTV/CBS Newspath) - A little girl in Indianapolis accidentally shot herself, and her grandmother on Wednesday, police say. Now, the child's uncle is facing charges. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brandon Clark was selling a gun to his sister when it happened. He was allegedly showing her multiple...
