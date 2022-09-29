ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 7

Jody
2d ago

Don’t forget you are being forced to pay many other peoples bills. We import poverty and inequality in America. Our labor is no longer ours or even for the benefit of our country in many cases.

Reply(1)
4
Related
BBC

Cost of living: People tighten belts to make ends meet

As the cost of living crisis starts to bite, people are tightening their belts to make ends meet. One woman told the BBC she was planning to not turn on her heating until the end of October. Another said she was spending less on food to meet her travel costs.
ECONOMY
BBC

Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November

More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
WORLD
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Young people worried about not being able to afford food this winter, report says

A significant number of young people aged between 16 to 25 are worried they won’t be able to afford food this winter as the cost of living crisis spirals. A new report has found that nearly half (46 per cent) of young people have fears about not having enough money to buy essentials, while more than a third are planning to leave education to get jobs.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Cost Of Living#Linus Business#Julie S Barbers
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy