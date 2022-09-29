ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
