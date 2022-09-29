Read full article on original website
Related
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million with...
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Comments / 0