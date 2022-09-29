Read full article on original website
Related
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist. Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach. The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
The Real Reason Why Cecily Strong Was Absent from the Saturday Night Live Premiere
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Cecily Strong isn't going anywhere. Though the comedian was notably absent from the opening credits of Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live premiere, causing fans to speculate if she had left the show, E! News has learned that Strong is still a cast member on the NBC series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time
Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
Savannah Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She's Dating Country Singer Matt Stell
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Is Not a BBQ Person: RECAP (S4, E1) Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors regarding her love life. The Growing Up Chrisley star has recently been tied to country singer Matt Stell, four years after appearing in his 2018 music video for "Prayed For You" with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. But when asked about her love life status in a recent interview, Savannah shut down any dating speculation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Is G-Eazy's Ultimate Celebrity Crush? He Reveals...
Watch: G-Eazy REVEALS He Has Over 500 UNRELEASED Songs. G-Eazy has dated several famous faces, including Halsey, Lana Del Rey and, most recently, Ashely Benson. But the rapper's biggest celebrity crush—whom he revealed on the Oct. 3 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!—is none other than an A-list award-winning actress.
Selena Gomez and More Stars Who Appeared on Barney & Friends
Watch: New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show. Everyone knows Barney the Dinosaur. But what you might not know is that several stars got their big break on the beloved children's series. Since the show's premiere in 1992, Barney & Friends brought smiles to kids all over...
Post Malone Reveals One “Heartbreaking” Part About Being Dad to His Baby Girl
Watch: Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad. After welcoming his first child this summer, Post Malone opened up about his first few months fatherhood, confessing some challenges that come with trying to balance his career on the road and being there for his baby girl. "It's really...
Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Gabby Windey Wants to Quit DWTS "Every Day"—And How Fiancé Erich Schwer Supports Her
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Gabby Windey isn't alone on her Dancing with the Stars journey. The former Bachelorette, who is taking part in season 31 of the competition series, is being supported by fiancé Erich Schwer as she makes a bid for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, no matter how many top scores she receives, Gabby revealed exclusively to E! News that she still struggles with doubts over whether or not to continue.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming Is Fairy Tale Come to Life
Watch: Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn on Learning From Each Other. Once upon a time Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made fairy tales come to life at granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa's fourth birthday party. For their granddaughter's fourth birthday Oct, 2, the iconic pair dressed up as another iconic...
Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise
This Romeo may never find his Juliet. During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
Go Inside Tay Dome’s Floral Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. Forget werewolves: She's shapeshifting into a bride. Before tying the knot with Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a stylish floral-themed bridal shower. On Oct. 3, the registered nurse posted several photos to Instagram from the...
The Cast of Ramy Explains How They Formed Their Unique Bond
Things for the Hassan family have never been more tenuous—but off-screen, their bond has never been stronger. On season three of Hulu's Ramy, which premiered Sept. 30 on the streamer, Ramy Youssef leads an ensemble cast featuring Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy and Laith Nakli, who play Ramy's mother Maysa, sister Dena and uncle Naseem, respectively.
Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Getting Panic Attacks Every Hour on the Streets of New York
Watch: Why Elizabeth Olsen Is Nervous to Watch "Infinity War" Elizabeth Olsen "didn't understand" feelings of panic until she reached a certain age. The Marvel actress got candid about how she experienced panic attacks in New York at age 21, a feeling she said she wasn't aware of as she was a very loud and confident kid growing up.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0