Movies

E! News

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach

Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist. Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach. The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.
E! News

Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
E! News

Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
E! News

Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
E! News

Savannah Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She's Dating Country Singer Matt Stell

Watch: Savannah Chrisley Is Not a BBQ Person: RECAP (S4, E1) Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors regarding her love life. The Growing Up Chrisley star has recently been tied to country singer Matt Stell, four years after appearing in his 2018 music video for "Prayed For You" with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. But when asked about her love life status in a recent interview, Savannah shut down any dating speculation.
E! News

Who Is G-Eazy's Ultimate Celebrity Crush? He Reveals...

Watch: G-Eazy REVEALS He Has Over 500 UNRELEASED Songs. G-Eazy has dated several famous faces, including Halsey, Lana Del Rey and, most recently, Ashely Benson. But the rapper's biggest celebrity crush—whom he revealed on the Oct. 3 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!—is none other than an A-list award-winning actress.
E! News

Selena Gomez and More Stars Who Appeared on Barney & Friends

Watch: New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show. Everyone knows Barney the Dinosaur. But what you might not know is that several stars got their big break on the beloved children's series. Since the show's premiere in 1992, Barney & Friends brought smiles to kids all over...
E! News

Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
E! News

Why Gabby Windey Wants to Quit DWTS "Every Day"—And How Fiancé Erich Schwer Supports Her

Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Gabby Windey isn't alone on her Dancing with the Stars journey. The former Bachelorette, who is taking part in season 31 of the competition series, is being supported by fiancé Erich Schwer as she makes a bid for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, no matter how many top scores she receives, Gabby revealed exclusively to E! News that she still struggles with doubts over whether or not to continue.
E! News

Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise

This Romeo may never find his Juliet. During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
E! News

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
E! News

The Cast of Ramy Explains How They Formed Their Unique Bond

Things for the Hassan family have never been more tenuous—but off-screen, their bond has never been stronger. On season three of Hulu's Ramy, which premiered Sept. 30 on the streamer, Ramy Youssef leads an ensemble cast featuring Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy and Laith Nakli, who play Ramy's mother Maysa, sister Dena and uncle Naseem, respectively.
E! News

E! News

