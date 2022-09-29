Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
WSAW
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
WSAW
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Basking in mild weather through mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a gray sky to start off the second Sunday of fall in North Central Wisconsin. However, as the day moves on, there will be sunshine breaking through the clouds. Not as warm as it was on Saturday but still pleasant for early October. Highs on Sunday topping out in the low to mid 60s.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Mild weather fades later this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of October in North Central Wisconsin was about as good as you could hope for with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. This mild weather is going to be staying around for the next few days. Some passing clouds Sunday night...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the 2nd weekend of fall in North Central Wisconsin. We have reached the time of the year when the number of pleasant days are becoming few to enjoy. Fortunately, this weekend will meet most folks expectations for the start of October. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
WSAW
Gov. Evers calls for special session on abortion law
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin state legislature is meeting in a special session on Tuesday after Governor Tony Evers called for a vote to turn over abortion rights to voters. Dr. Ann Helms, state lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care says the current state law on abortion...
