Tempe, AZ

Tempe gives update on Alameda Drive transformation

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Alameda Drive is transforming into a premier bicycle and pedestrian corridor, linking Tempe to Phoenix and eventually Mesa. Construction is currently underway and the new and improved streetscape is scheduled to open in early 2023, according to an update from the city.

The Alameda Drive Streetscape project includes redesigning a three-mile span of roadway, from 48th Street on the Phoenix/Tempe border to Rural Road, to accommodate all street users, emphasizing safety and sustainability. Improvements include landscaping, enhanced street crossings, new traffic signals, buffered bike lanes and several ADA sidewalk improvements. On-street parking and car access will be maintained.

This project will provide links to Roeser Drive bike lanes in Phoenix, Tempe schools, several neighborhoods and major employment areas. It will become the fifth BIKEiT route, Wheel, and will link to a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the I-10, connecting to the Tempe Diablo Stadium as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

Streetscape improvements like the one on Alameda Drive ensure accessibility and safety for all Tempe road users as well as residents along the corridor.

This project is included in the Transportation Master Plan. Construction for Alameda Drive is estimated at $3.6 million, including funding from Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant and Tempe Transit Tax funds.

For more information about the Alameda Drive Streetscape project, visit tempe.gov/AlamedaDrive or call 480-350-4311.

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

