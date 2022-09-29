Read full article on original website
RideApart
Moto Morini’s Reviving Its 1,187cc V-Twin
Moto Morini’s bringing back its 1,187cc V-Twin engine. The Italian brand’s been laying low compared to others, but it’s slowly regaining traction in the market after the takeover by the Zhongneng Vehicle Group. Early product development photos suggest that a new adventure bike from the brand is...
RideApart
Ogio And RAM Mounts Collaborated To Make Tank Bags
The collaboration between RAM and Ogio has produced some rather notable products. Both brands are no strangers to innovation, and they’re well-known in the motorcycling world for their mounts and their luggage, respectively. So what do you get when one company specializes in easy-to-use and robust phone mounting systems...
RideApart
Danilo Petrucci Impressed With Suzuki GSX-RR’s Performance
Danilo Petrucci was signed on to race for MotoGP’s Thailand round to substitute for Joan Mir, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, and was deemed unfit to race. Petrucci, who officially retired from the premiere class at the end of the 2021 season, willingly made a one-race comeback into the premiere class aboard the Suzuki GSX-RR, which would apparently be his first time to race Japanese machinery in the MotoGP.
RideApart
Watch The Wheels Start To Spin On Electric Harley Electra Glide Project
Back in August, 2022, YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds first embarked on an electric Harley-Davidson Electra Glide odyssey. They removed the original engine, drivetrain, and fuel tank to make room for their chosen electric motor, controller, batteries, and a new drivetrain. Then, they changed their plans slightly to incorporate a belt drive instead of following their original intention, just because a commenter suggested it.
RideApart
Check Out This Custom Triumph Bobber From FCR Original
FCR Original is a custom shop based in France. The brand has been around for nine years already, making it one of the very first French custom workshops, or so the brand claims on its website. Still, however, one of its creations catches the eye and it’s based on a Triumph Bonneville Bobber that now has the nickname, the “Graphic Bobber.”
RideApart
MotoGP Title Chase Tightens After Rain-Soaked Thai Grand Prix
The stakes couldn’t have been any higher for the 2022 MotoGP title contenders. Heading into the last four rounds of the season, only 25 points separated defending champion Fabio Quartararo and his two main title rivals, Ducati’s Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. With Bagnaia qualifying third and Espargaro starting from 13th, Quartararo’s fourth-place start seemed like a suitable position. That is until the rain started falling.
RideApart
Have We Already Seen Two-Thirds Of The New HJC RPHA 12?
Just a few days ago, HJC Europe posted three new helmets in their lineup, however, there was one anticipated model that didn’t make it to the list just yet, the HJC RPHA 12. The three new models that were introduced on the HJC Europe website include RPHA 71, RPHA 91, and RPHA 31. I didn’t expect HJC to go with a comms system that is i̶n̶v̶a̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ much bigger than the outgoing Smart HJC system, but here we are. The new models all get ̶w̶a̶r̶t̶s̶ plates on the left side of the helmet in order to install the control panel for the comms device, which would limit comms device compatibility for more standard comm units like Cardo or Sena’s offerings.
RideApart
LS2 Partnered With Pinlock To Craft Its New Aura Pro Goggles
Whether you’re out to have a good time on your bike or just commuting to work, fog is no one’s friend. That’s why, here in late 2022, there are a wide range of full-face motorcycle helmets that offer Pinlock inserts to keep your visor fog-free. That’s cool for those helmet-wearers, but what if you prefer goggles? Those can get foggy, too, or they could before LS2 did something extremely cool.
RideApart
Gear Maker DXR Introduces The Crunck Waterproof Motorcycle Sneaker
Riding in the rain is tons of fun, but can be quite tedious, especially given all the prep work you need to do prior to riding out. For starters, there’s the task of ensuring you have waterproof luggage to keep your personal belongings. Then there’s the issue of packing a change of clothes—if you’re riding to work or school, as well as choosing riding gear that’ll keep you as dry as possible.
RideApart
Matter Energy Developing India’s First Liquid-Cooled Electric Motorcycle
India has long been a pioneer in the electric mobility scene, especially in Asia. The country is a melting pot of innovation when it comes to affordable, utility-focused EVs, however, in more recent times, it has begun showing some muscle in the performance-oriented sector, with machines like the Ultraviolette F77 coming to the spotlight.
RideApart
Take A Look At CCM’s Retro-Style Rally Enduro Prototype
CCM, a boutique U.K.-based motorcycle manufacturer, recently showcased its newest prototype referred to as the Retro Trailie, a rally-style enduro machine with throwback styling. The company is best known for its Spitfire range of motorcycles, which offer a lot of customizability mated to timeless retro styling. In recent news, the...
RideApart
Norton Motorcycles Will Not Produce Affordable Atlas Bikes After All
When is the last time you thought about the Norton Atlas project? Intended as a Norton that would be both modern and affordable, the current incarnation of Norton Motorcycles opened bookings for the highly anticipated machine in December, 2020. At the time, interim CEO John Russell said that the company...
RideApart
Tym’ Electric Scooters Make Their Debut In The European Market
Electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles are fast becoming a facet of everyday life, especially in Asia and Europe. More and more each day, people are using more of these lightweight two-wheelers than their cars, especially when it comes to solo commutes, recreational trips, and shuttling about for light errands. Indeed, more and more of these two-wheelers are popping up left and right, with the newest of which being Tym’.
