Just a few days ago, HJC Europe posted three new helmets in their lineup, however, there was one anticipated model that didn’t make it to the list just yet, the HJC RPHA 12. The three new models that were introduced on the HJC Europe website include RPHA 71, RPHA 91, and RPHA 31. I didn’t expect HJC to go with a comms system that is i̶n̶v̶a̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ much bigger than the outgoing Smart HJC system, but here we are. The new models all get ̶w̶a̶r̶t̶s̶ plates on the left side of the helmet in order to install the control panel for the comms device, which would limit comms device compatibility for more standard comm units like Cardo or Sena’s offerings.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO