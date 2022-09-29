Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died, aged 75.The news was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, who wrote on Twitter: “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” The actor and activist first announced she had been diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer in a 2021 Facebook post. In September, at a ceremony titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather”, she told the crowd: “I’m crossing over soon to the spirit world/ And you know, I’m not afraid to die. Because...

