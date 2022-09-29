Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a...
seattlepi.com
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor's office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments on...
