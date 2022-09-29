Read full article on original website
Thesiuslaw News
Get ready for the Superhero for Kids Gala
The Boys and Girls Club of Western Lane County would like to invite the community to attend the Superhero for Kids Gala taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. Doors open at 5p.m. The annual gala is the club’s largest and most impactful...
Thesiuslaw News
Great day for a run around the lake
Oct. 2, 2022 — The Siuslaw cross country team hosted its annual Woahink Lake Invitational on Oct. 1. The teams on hand could not ask for better weather as an unseasonably hot day greeted teams from all around the state. First was the boys varsity race. Crater, a 5A...
