The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO