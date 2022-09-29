Read full article on original website
On insane day for Daniel Jones (and Giants’ offense), Brian Daboll finds way to beat Bears — and start 3-1
Daniel Jones was on the move again, rolling to his right. But now, he had nowhere to go. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker closed in on Jones, sacking him awkwardly, with Jones’ left ankle twisting as he went down. Just like that, the Giants’ ailing offense sustained another blow. Just...
What to expect when Zach Wilson returns vs. Steelers: Reason for hope and concern
The Jets are trying to get their season back on track Sunday. And they’ve got a winnable matchup against a Steelers team that has struggled to find its footing through the first three weeks of the season. Of course, that didn’t help the Jets last week, when winless Cincinnati...
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown
The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Jets’ Zach Wilson comes up huge in clutch to deliver shocking 24-20 comeback win over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The New York Jets looked down and out and second-year quarterback Zach Wilson looked lost as he made his first start of 2022. But in the fourth quarter, Wilson and the Jets came up clutch to make up for it in the biggest way possible. The Jets...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick rips ‘less talented’ Jets after losing to them
The New York Jets stunned the Steelers on Sunday, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a double-digit deficit and get a 24-20 win. It’s the Jets’ second impressive comeback win in the past three games -- they became the first NFL team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes two weeks ago in Cleveland -- but Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t seem to be impressed.
How to watch the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears at New York Giants Sunday (10-2-22)
It’s a big Sunday in the NFL for the home teams as the New York Giants and New York Jets have huge games that could determine the direction of their seasons. Both teams play at 1 p.m. The Jets (1-2) are in Pittsburgh (1-2), while Big Blue (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears, who are also 1-2.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
How to watch the NFL RedZone on Sunday (10/2/22) for FREE | More on the Tua situation
Fans of the NFL, especially out-of-town teams, can rejoice!. The NFL RedZone — which zooms into games where teams are about to score and also features highlights of game — is back for the 2022 season. Fans can watch RedZone for free via a trial of fuboTV and...
