Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick rips ‘less talented’ Jets after losing to them

The New York Jets stunned the Steelers on Sunday, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a double-digit deficit and get a 24-20 win. It’s the Jets’ second impressive comeback win in the past three games -- they became the first NFL team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes two weeks ago in Cleveland -- but Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t seem to be impressed.
DraftKings promo code: NY NFL fans can turn $5 into $200 in free bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places to bet on the NFL, and all new customers can claim a chance to win $200 in free bets off a $5 wager. To claim this offer, click this link to sign up and no DraftKings promo code will be required. The code automatically will be added to your account.
