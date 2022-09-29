Read full article on original website
RobX
3d ago
I hope I am alive when they send a probe to Europa and explore the waters under the surface. How awesome would it be to discover life there?!
Casey Rasa
3d ago
What if we find another intelligent civilization below the ice that are just as technologically advanced as us and have been sending probes (UFO's) to our planet since the Roswell incident?
Jon Fredland
4d ago
"All of these worlds are yours except Europa. Attempt no landing there!"
