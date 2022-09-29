Defected Records’ New Owner Wez Saunders On Protecting The Label’s Legacy: ‘I’m Not Here To Reinvent The Wheel’

Read full article on original website
George Michael’s ‘Older’ Leads Midweek U.K. Albums Chart
George Michael is set for a posthumous return to the U.K. chart summit, with Older (via Sony Music CG). The former Wham star leads the midweek survey with his 1996 album, which enjoys the reissue treatment, including its first-ever release on vinyl. The third solo album from Michael, Older hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart following its original release, and spawned two U.K. chart-topping singles, “Jesus To A Child” and “Fastlove.” Michael had a stellar recording career, both with ‘80s pop duo Wham and, later, as a solo artist, which yielded seven No. 1 singles and as many best-selling albums. He...
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” bounds in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The buzzy song soars in as the respective British and German artists’ first leader on each list following its first full week of tracking, after its Sept. 22 release. Plus, OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried” hits the Global 200’s top five, marking more new heights for music from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, GloRilla & Cardi B Debut in… 10/03/2022 The two charts, which began in September 2020,...
John Legend Explains How He & Kanye West ‘Elevated’ Each Other’s Debut Albums With the ‘Merging of Our Sounds’
John Legend opens up about his early friendship and collaboration with Kanye West in his new Audible Original project Living Legend. “While other MCs may have been wearing throwback jerseys and rapping about dealing coke over his beats, Kanye, he stood out,” the EGOT winner recalls in a clip premiering exclusively on Billboard below. “He was more preppy, he wore his polos and his collegiate wear, and he was lyrically exploring different topics like his own insecurities and his relationship with God.” Related John Legend Teaches a Musical History Lesson at Intimate El Rey Theatre Concert 10/03/2022 Even beyond how West differed from his hip-hop...
The CD Turns 40: How the ‘Shiny, Tiny’ Discs Took Over
On Oct. 1, 1982, in Japan, when Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street became the first-ever CD to go on sale, two electronics giants had been pushing for years to switch from the beloved vinyl LP to the shiny new digital-optical disc. Sony in Japan and Philips in Eindhoven, Netherlands, had invented the compact-disc hardware, and they were aggressively lobbying the world’s biggest labels to provide the software – music – to go with it.
5 Seconds of Summer Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘5SOS5’
5 Seconds of Summer score a hattrick as 5SOS5 blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. chart. The Australian pop-punk band finishes the chart week on top in what the Official Charts Company is describing as a “last-minute photo finish.” Indeed, 5SOS5 showed a fresh set of legs in the second half of the week, having coming in at No. 3 on the midweek chart. Physical sales (78%) pushed 5SOS5 into the lead, the OCC reports, as the Sydneysiders earn a third U.K. albums chart crown after Sounds Good Feels Good (from 2015) and CALM (2020). Close behind at No. 2 on the Official...
Cardi B Compares Bad Bunny’s L.A. Stadium Concert to 2022 Super Bowl: ‘There’s More People Here’
Cardi B is very impressed with Bad Bunny‘s concert attendance numbers. On Saturday (Oct. 1), the reggaeton superstar performed at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which topped the Billboard Boxscore chart in August, grossing $91.1 million. During the show, Bad Bunny brought out Cardi for surprise performances of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the pair’s chart-topping collaboration “I Like It.” The tracks peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. After the concert, Cardi took to social media to share her enthusiasm about Bad Bunny’s success in...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart for 12th Week
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is back atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 8) for a 12th nonconsecutive week, as the set steps from No. 2 to No. 1 with 87,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 29 (down 6%), according to Luminate. The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Views, with 13 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2016. Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, 5 Seconds of Summer’s new 5SOS5 bows at No. 2, while Alice in Chains’ Dirt re-enters the chart at...
Former F1 Racing Executive and British Businesswoman Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate Event
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, is proud to announce former Formula 1 (F1) executive Claire Williams will headline its second annual European event, Varicent Elevate. The one-day, in-person event will be held on 20 October 2022 at The Langham Hotel in London. It is a free event where attendees can learn insights and solutions to transform their go-to-market strategies in changing environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005107/en/ Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate
10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon & More
Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Baby Queen, Daniel Seavey, Honey Dijon with Channel Tres and Sadie Walker and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Baby Queen, “Lazy” Fresh off opening for Olivia Rodrigo in Europe, rising UK star Baby Queen channels her pop cheekiness toward a...
Lindsey Buckingham Scraps Europe Tour Due to ‘Health Issues’
Lindsey Buckingham’s European tour is ending early, due to “ongoing health issues.” The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer “sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future,” reads a statement on his social channels. The 73-year-old singer and guitarist was midway through a run of rescheduled U.K. shows, which were originally set to take place earlier in the year but were postponed when he and members of his band and crew contracted COVID-19. It’s unclear what health problems are behind the latest postponement. Buckingham has had an eventful couple of...
11 Latin Music Couples Who Have Collaborated: Emilia & Duki, Camilo & Evaluna, More
After dating, getting married, and releasing music individually, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner dropped their first-ever collaboration “Por Primera Vez” in 2020, capturing the couple’s heartfelt journey to marriage and sharing many experiences together for the first time. The sweet music video documents the day they tied the knot on February 8 in Miami. Since, the lovebirds have released singles “Favorito,” “Machu Pichu,” and “Índigo.” Needless to say, they are each other’s go-to models in their music videos. But Camilo and Evaluna’s love story is not the only one that lives in a song. Argentine couple Emilia Mernes and Duki made their relationship...
Britney Spears Spins Round & Round While Dancing to Justin Bieber Song
Britney Spears is loving Justin Bieber‘s discography! The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 3) to share a video of herself dancing to the 28-year-old crooner’s Don Toliver collaboration, “Honest,” as well as Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain.” “TB to Maui – 2 weeks ago times flies [winking emojis] !!!” she captioned the self-recorded clip. “Different edit of me with Justin Bieber song … ‘Honest’ !!! Not sure what the animation is for [surprised emojis] … either way the song is hot … and different edit of SOS … me doing my thang !!!” After seemingly checking out a few...
Ed Sheeran & Johnny McDaid Win European Song of the Year at 2022 BMI London Awards
BMI honored Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid with the European song of the year award for their global hit “Bad Habits” at the 2022 BMI London Awards. The private event was held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Monday (Oct. 3). The award is given to BMI’s most performed song of the previous year by U.K. or European writers. The single spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Accepting the award via video message, Sheeran said, “We had so much fun making the song and it has been so much fun playing the song out on the...
Where to Buy the Best Musician-Inspired Halloween Costumes
Halloween is less than a month away, but it’s not too early to decide what costume (or costumes) you’re going to rock for this year’s holiday. A few of the popular movie-inspired Halloween costumes this year will likely be characters from Hocus Pocus, Top Gun, Encanto, Minions, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease, and Squid Game costumes could be making a comeback after dominating last Halloween. If you’re feeling like re-creating your favorite artists’ iconic looks for Halloween, Billboard‘s got you covered. We looked online and compiled a list of the 18 best Halloween costumes inspired by Britney Spears, John Lennon, Elvis, Dolly...
TikTok Ups William Gruger to New ‘Global Music Programs’ Team
TikTok has promoted William Gruger to its new Global Music Programs team. The news comes on the heels of Paul Hourican‘s promotion to global head of music operations on Sept. 29, and colleague Isabel Quinteros‘ elevation to global lead of music partnerships a day later. In the new...
UTA’s David Zedeck & Music Managers Brandon Goodman & Danny Rukasin Among 2022 Ambassadors of Peace Recipients
United Talent Agency’s global co-head of music David Zedeck and music managers Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin are among the honorees at the fourth annual Ambassadors of Peace (AOP) event on Oct. 26 in Beverly Hills. The outdoor event is sponsored by the non-profit, Creative Community for Peace (CCFP).
Creating Sober Spaces at Music Events Is the Aim of a New Initiative for Fans in Recovery
Organization Stand Together Music and nonprofit The Phoenix have launched a new initiative in an effort to create safe spaces at music events for fans in addiction recovery. The initiative, called One Million Strong (1MS), aims to eventually help 1 million people access sober spaces at music events by engaging communities across the country, with the help of musicians, venues, festivals and streaming and ticketing platforms.
Kendrick Lamar Flawlessly Performs ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Tracks During ‘SNL’ Season 48 Premiere: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has returned to Studio 8H. Related 'SNL' Pokes Fun at Adam Levine's Alleged Cheating Scandal in Hilarious DM Game Show Sketch: Watch 10/02/2022 The superstar rapper helped launch the 48th season of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 1, stepping onto the stage for flawless performances from his latest chart-topping album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. For his first performance on the Miles Teller-hosted SNL episode, Lamar opted for minimalistic visuals and utilized lighting and shadow effects while expertly delivering the set’s “Rich Spirit” and “N95.” Later in the show, he returned for a moving performance of “Father Time” alongside singer-songwriter Sampha. This...
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt at Yeezy Season 9 Show
Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 9 collection during a surprise Paris Fashion Week show on Monday evening (Oct. 3), and the rapper-turned-designer was seen wearing a shirt with “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back. According to Page Six, Ye gave a speech to those in attendance before the models came out wearing the collection. He talked about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s terrifying 2016 robbery in Paris, his struggles emerging into the fashion industry, his fallout with Gap and his former manager Scooter Braun. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he is seen saying...
Major Lazer Sound System, Major League DJz, Danny Tenaglia & Damian Lazarus Lead Day Zero Tulum 2023 Lineup
Day Zero Tulum has released its 2023 lineup, featuring the who’s who of the underground electronic jet set. Happening in a jungle location near the Mexican resort town on Jan. 9, 2023, the fest will feature desert duo Bedouin, German legend Jan Blomqvist, a DJ set from Major Lazer Sound System, rising amapiano stars Major League DJs, New York deep house producer Layla Benitez, Italian star Joseph Capriati, Parisian producer Chloé Caillet, New York house legend Danny Tenaglia and many more. Known for its elaborate production inspired by the ancient Mayan culture indigenous to the area, Day Zero will feature...
