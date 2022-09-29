ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Lacy Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart for the First Time

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Steve Lacy rises to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated Oct. 1), becoming the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to three charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that he solely produced.

“Bad Habit” ranks a t No. 2 on the Hot 100, followed by “Static” and “Dark Red” at Nos. 82 and 95, respectively. “Bad Habit” holds at its highpoint with 37.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 19.6 million official streams and 2,000 sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate. The single rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart and becomes Lacy’s first Radio Songs top 10 (13-8).

“Static” rises 94-82 in its third week on the Hot 100, reaching a new high, while “Dark Red” debuts. The three songs mark Lacy’s first entries on the chart as a recording artist. Previously, he earned three production credits on the survey: on J. Cole’s “Foldin Clothes” (No. 30 peak, 2016); Kendrick Lamar’s “Pride.” (No. 37, 2017); and Brent Faiyaz and DJ DaHi’s “Gravity,” featuring Tyler, The Creator (No. 71, 2021).

Lacy succeeds MAG atop Hot 100 Producers, after the former spent 13 weeks at No. 1 thanks to his work on Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti.

On the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, Nicky Youre logs a third week at No. 1 thanks to his breakthrough single “Sunroof,” with dazy. The song holds at its No. 4 best on the Hot 100.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard ‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” bounds in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The buzzy song soars in as the respective British and German artists’ first leader on each list following its first full week of tracking, after its Sept. 22 release. Plus, OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried” hits the Global 200’s top five, marking more new heights for music from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, GloRilla & Cardi B Debut in… 10/03/2022 The two charts, which began in September 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Shares Another Track Title from ‘Midnights’: Watch

Taylor Swift keeps the balls rolling with another game of Midnights Mayhem With Me — and another song title from her forthcoming album. At the stroke of midnight, of course, Swift spun the bingo cage once more for her social media followers. On this occasion, ball three dropped, and TayTay released the corresponding Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.” It’s the sixth track title revealed so far from the forthcoming album, after “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.” With her Midnights album due to drop Oct. 21, the pop superstar has made use of her bingo balls game to keep Swifties engaged, entertained and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato & Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup

It’s going to be a seriously jolly holiday, thanks to iHeartMedia, who revealed on Friday (Sept. 30) the star-studded lineup for its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and more are all set to take the stage at shows across the country. The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.  “Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball...
MUSIC
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Oct. 7 Broken Bells, INTO THE BLUECharlie Puth, CharlieLamb of God, OmensQuavo & Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity LinksStray Kids, MaxidentWILLOW, <COPINGMECHANISM>  Oct. 11 Offset, [title not yet announced] Oct. 14 Denitia, HighwaysMykki Blanco, Stay Close to MusicRed Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream CanteenThe 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign LanguageTove Lo, Dirt Femme Oct. 21 Arctic Monkeys, The CarCarly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest TimeMeghan Trainor, Takin’ It BackTaylor Swift, MidnightsTegan and Sara, Crybaby Nov. 4 Phoenix, Alpha Zulu Nov. 11 Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong SurviveLouis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future Nov. 18 ENHYPEN, Sadame More from BillboardThe 50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far: Staff PicksCalvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2'R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Russ Millions, UMI, Kaash Paige & More
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Dahi
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J. Cole
Person
Idina Menzel
Billboard

Mariah Carey Celebrates 27th Anniversary of ‘Daydream’: ‘My Most Bittersweet Album’

It’ll always be her baby. Mariah Carey commemorated the 27th anniversary of her fifth album Daydream on Monday (Oct. 3). “Happy anniversary Daydream…My most bittersweet album (if you read the book, you’ll know why!),” the icon tweeted, referencing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way (but we like the sound of Diamond!)” Related Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah' 10/03/2022 Released in September 1995, Daydream became Carey’s second RIAA Diamond-certified album following 1993’s Music Box and spawned smash No. 1 singles “Fantasy,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kendrick Lamar Flawlessly Performs ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Tracks During ‘SNL’ Season 48 Premiere: Watch

Kendrick Lamar has returned to Studio 8H. Related 'SNL' Pokes Fun at Adam Levine's Alleged Cheating Scandal in Hilarious DM Game Show Sketch: Watch 10/02/2022 The superstar rapper helped launch the 48th season of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 1, stepping onto the stage for flawless performances from his latest chart-topping album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. For his first performance on the Miles Teller-hosted SNL episode, Lamar opted for minimalistic visuals and utilized lighting and shadow effects while expertly delivering the set’s “Rich Spirit” and “N95.” Later in the show, he returned for a moving performance of “Father Time” alongside singer-songwriter Sampha. This...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fans Choose Ciara & Summer Walker’s ‘Better Thangs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ciara‘s new song featuring Summer Walker has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 30) on Billboard, choosing “Better Thangs” as their favorite new music release of the past week. Ciara and Walker’s R&B jam brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran, Kid Cudi, Paramore and more. Related First Stream: New Music From Kid Cudi, Paramore, Ed Sheeran and More 10/02/2022 Ciara and Walker’s delightful meeting for “Better Thangs” brings on the positive vibes: Ciara described it to Billboard as “a feel-good record” that she hopes “people hear and feel...
MUSIC
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hot 100#Official Charts#Streaming Songs#Radio Songs#Dahi#Mag#Un Verano Sin Ti
Billboard

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Is Here: Stream it Now

Kid Cudi is back with his eighth studio album Entergalactic as promised. The record, which was originally announced back in June and carries his lead single, “Do What I Want” dropped on Friday (Sept. 30). The album comes after a relatively eventful summer for Cudi. His To The Moon world tour included headliner slots at both New York City’s Governor’s Ball music festival and his very own one-day-only Moon Man’s Landing festival hosted in Cleveland, Ohio. Cudi’s album drop coincides with the release of the Entergalactic television special on Netflix, thanks to the Grammy-winning artist’s collaboration with the streaming giant.  “Wait til yall...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart for 12th Week

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is back atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 8) for a 12th nonconsecutive week, as the set steps from No. 2 to No. 1 with 87,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 29 (down 6%), according to Luminate. The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Views, with 13 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2016. Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, 5 Seconds of Summer’s new 5SOS5 bows at No. 2, while Alice in Chains’ Dirt re-enters the chart at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Kid Cudi, Paramore, Ed Sheeran and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Kid Cudi is back with a multimedia opus, Paramore keeps gloriously evolving, and Ed Sheeran has gotta catch ‘em all. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Kid Cudi, Entergalactic  Thirteen years ago, Kid Cudi was a rising artist fresh off a breakthrough hit in “Day ’N’ Nite,” and his excellent debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, included the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Almost Done With Dr Dre-Produced Album, ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1993 Dr. Dre-produced solo debut album, Doggystyle, with another sure-to-be-epic collaboration. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith on Friday for the ESPN commentator’s Know Mercy podcast, Snoop revealed that “me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months.” Related Eminem's Feud With Snoop Dogg Ended When Dr. Dre Suffered a Brain Aneurysm 10/03/2022 Snoop said he’s slated to wrap recording on the Dre-helmed album in Nov. adding that the title is Missionary. Smith cheekily asked what inspired the name, with Snoop explaining, “the first album was Doggystyle.”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Cardi B Compares Bad Bunny’s L.A. Stadium Concert to 2022 Super Bowl: ‘There’s More People Here’

Cardi B is very impressed with Bad Bunny‘s concert attendance numbers. On Saturday (Oct. 1), the reggaeton superstar performed at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which topped the Billboard Boxscore chart in August, grossing $91.1 million. During the show, Bad Bunny brought out Cardi for surprise performances of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the pair’s chart-topping collaboration “I Like It.” The tracks peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. After the concert, Cardi took to social media to share her enthusiasm about Bad Bunny’s success in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Lights Up in a Cover of His ‘Go-To’ Harry Styles Hit: Watch

The worlds of Harry Styles and SEVENTEEN fans have collided. Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN tried his hand at a Styles cover by taking on the British artist’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “As It Was.” Seungkwan’s rendition was released Friday (Sept. 30) along with a video as part of the Spotify Singles series. Though the K-pop star’s visual kicks off with a creepy thunderstorm, his cover matches the original’s upbeat feel. As the song’s twinkling synth instrumental acts as a countdown to the lyrics, he sits down in a chair in a pastel green suit and places headphones over his ears...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

With nine wins — including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year — Bad Bunny was the big champion at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The Puerto Rican star, who has been breaking attendance and chart records, also took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Hits No. 1 on Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, GloRilla & Cardi B Debut in Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” ascends to No. 1, after four weeks at No. 2, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as the genre-spanning single becomes his first leader on the list. Meanwhile, two songs soar onto the Hot 100 in the top 10: Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” at No. 3, and GloRilla and Cardi B‘s “Tomorrow 2,” at No. 9. Petras and GloRilla each appear in the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time, while Smith scores their seventh top 10 and Cardi B earns her 11th. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chicago’s Lee Loughnane on the Danger of Playing Deep Cuts in Concert

In more than 50 years since Chicago’s debut album, founding member Lee Loughnane has learned that deep cuts, while adored by some fans, and new songs don’t always connect with audiences. Despite having 37 albums — 26 of them studio albums in addition to numerous live albums and greatest hits collections — Chicago doesn’t veer far from what most people want to hear.  “We tried to [play deep cuts] because we want to go back and play that stuff because it was fun to play, fun to write, fun to record,” trumpet player Lee Loughnane tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast....
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Condemns Fans’ ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Comments After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

Selena Gomez just shared some brutal honesty with a certain group of her fans. Following Hailey Bieber’s revealing Wednesday (Sept. 28) interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast — where she opened up about the online hate she’s received since she started dating Justin Bieber, now her husband — the Rare Beauty founder went on TikTok live to make perfectly clear where she stands on the people who bully others on her behalf.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

James Bond Producer Recalls ‘Sad’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse About Possible Theme Song: ‘She Was Very Fragile’

While the James Bond movie franchise is known for its action, adventure and blockbuster ticket sales, the films have become equally popular for their timeless, signature theme songs. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published Friday (Sept. 30), longtime producer Barbara Broccoli discussed Amazon Prime’s new documentary The Sound of 007 — which explores the making of the James Bond themes throughout the years — and shed light on the Amy Winehouse theme song that sadly never came to fruition. Broccoli recalled meeting with Winehouse to create a theme for 2008’s Quantum of Solace, but due to the singer’s emotional state at...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy