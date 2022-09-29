ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

You could be eligible to have some of your student debt wiped away – Answers about the Student Debt Relief Plan

By Sheila Stogsdill
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtdeX_0iFepokl00

WASHINGTON – Questions remain regarding the federal government’s Student Debt Relief plan. An email went out to millions of borrowers explaining the plan and how you can apply to have some of that debt wiped away.

Who’s eligible :

A person is eligible if you have most federal loans (including Direct Loans and other loans held by the U.S. Department of Education) and your income for 2020 or 2021 is either:

  • Less than $125,000 for individuals
  • Less than $250,000 for households
ELIGIBILITY FAQs

If you are a dependent student, your eligibility is based on your parental income.

What you might be eligible for :

  • Up to $20,000 in debt relief if you received a Pell Grant in college
  • Up to $10,000 in debt relief if you didn’t receive a Pell Grant
BEWARE of student loan debt relief scams

How it’ll work :

  • In October, the U.S. Department of Education will launch a short online application for student debt relief. You won’t need to upload any supporting documents or use your FSA ID to submit your application.
  • Once you submit your application, the Department of Education will review the application and determine the student’s eligibility for debt relief.

What’s next :

  • The application period begins in October and lasts through December 2023.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Federal Student Loans#Federal Loans#Student Loan Debt#Direct Loans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy