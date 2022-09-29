Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Bitcoin rises, Kim Kardashian settles with SEC, and ARK Invest's new collaboration: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Yassine Elmandjra of ARK Invest discusses the investment management firm's new collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors to make Ark's actively managed crypto strategies available to advisors.
Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005108/en/ From left to right: Voysys Co-founders Jonathan Nilsson and Torkel Danielsson; Phantom Auto Co-founders Shai Magzimof and Elliot Katz (Photo: Business Wire)
Made.com reveals talks with possible buyers as up to £70m needed in funding
Beleaguered online furniture firm Made.com has said it is in talks with a number of possible buyers as it revealed up to £70 million in funding was needed over the next 18 months.Battered shares in the group rebounded nearly a fifth higher in early trading on Tuesday as it said it had now entered non-disclosure agreements with a number of suitors after putting itself up for sale at the end of last month.It has set a deadline of the middle of October for suitors to put forward indicative takeover proposals.“The board will review these proposals and expects a select number...
CNBC
Australia stocks jump after smaller-than-expected rate hike; Asia markets rise
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.79% in early trade, and the Topix index was 2.99% higher. South Korea's Kospi advanced 2.44% on its return to trade after a holiday. The Kosdaq added 2.86%. MSCI's broadest index...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
SEC charges Kim Kardashian for crypto social promo
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle charges over her promotion on Instagram for EthereumMax’s crypto asset. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
CNBC
Mastercard pushes deeper into crypto with new tool for combating fraud
Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
CNBC
Port of New York moves ahead with new threshold for empty container fee on ocean carriers
The tariff on empty containers was delayed in September to allow for more talks with ocean carriers. As East Coast ports have taken more share from the West and relied more on rail to move shipments, the empty container methodology had to be changed. Each ocean carrier must show on...
CNBC
American Express offering up to $300 in credits to cardmembers for dining, travel and shopping purchases during 'Member Week'
American Express will soon launch its second annual "Member Week," and there are a lot of potential deals to be had. From Oct. 10 to 14, personal and business American Express cardholders will be able to take advantage of a host of unique experiences and offers, ranging from savings on travel and dining to access to an exclusive live concert and more. Altogether, cardholders will have the opportunity to earn nearly $300 back in statement credits, according to American Express.
Comments / 1