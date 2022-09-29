Beleaguered online furniture firm Made.com has said it is in talks with a number of possible buyers as it revealed up to £70 million in funding was needed over the next 18 months.Battered shares in the group rebounded nearly a fifth higher in early trading on Tuesday as it said it had now entered non-disclosure agreements with a number of suitors after putting itself up for sale at the end of last month.It has set a deadline of the middle of October for suitors to put forward indicative takeover proposals.“The board will review these proposals and expects a select number...

