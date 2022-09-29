ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Kevin Jefferson Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced.

Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation into the disappearance of 178 Mist Wi-Fi Access point routers from the Fairfax County’s Department of Information and Technology.

Officials noted that a company in Massachusetts was also found to be in possession of 112 of the county’s routers.

It is alleged that Jefferson identified himself as an independent traveling network technician and sold the routers to a company in New Jersey. The New Jersey company then distributed the routers to the Massachusetts company.

The investigation determined that Jefferson also concealed 48 Wi-Fi routers at a Fairfax County Fire Station.

“These 48 routers were recovered and only 11 routers currently remain unaccounted for,” investigators stated. “(On Thursday, Sept. 29), Jefferson turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center and has been charged with embezzlement."

He has been placed on administrative from his position leave pending an internal investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Jefferson or the embezzlement has been asked to contact detectives at the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 246-7800 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

James Shipman
3d ago

Shame❗ Shame❗ Shame❗ you are a grown man and you should have known better and resisted temptation❗🙄❗ dear God help this fool to learn his lesson in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🗽🕊🙏❗❗❗

4d ago

Maaan if you’re going to try some stuff make sure the juice is worth the squeeze

