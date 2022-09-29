Read full article on original website
Wausau Events Announces 2023 Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events has announced its 2023 event lineup, including the return of some events that had been on hold due to COVID-19 and other factors. The season will begin with the return of Winter Brew Fest for the first time since February 2020. The event features beer sampling from brewers across Wisconsin along with food and live music at the Elks Lodge.
Mayors Monday: Stevens Point’s Mike Wiza
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Residents and business leaders in Stevens Point are invited to an open house/forum regarding plans for repairs on Division Street, a project that has been a lightning rod in the community for the last two years. But Mayor Mike Wiza says he hopes residents...
“FORK” expands to address child-food insecurity in Northwoods
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Feed Our Rural Kids – or FORK – is once again broadening its reach. The organization currently partners with the Northland Pines, Phelps and Three Lakes School Districts to address the issue of child food insecurity. It recently announced plans to expand.
Wausau School Board Signs Letter Opposing Historic Designation for John Marshall School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted Monday to sign off on a letter opposing the designation of John Marshall Elementary School at 1918 Lamont Street as a historic site by the city. Superintendent Keith Hilts says doing so would restrict what the district could do with...
Women Killed In Clark County UTV Accident
UNITY, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed over the weekend in Clark County when she failed to stop her UTV at a crossing and collided with a train. The 57 year old woman’s name has not been released. She died at the scene. The crash happened in...
Logging company helps with hurricane clean-up
TIGERTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Kielblock Logging of Tigerton, Wisconsin has been in the Florida area helping out with the cleanup after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They say this is nothing new to them because they’ve traveled across the country multiple times after severe weather ravaged areas in...
