MITCH SCREWED MITCH
Mitch Trubisky got pulled at halftime Sunday. It appears Kenny Pickett is the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Trubisky’s tenure as the starter lasted only 3½ games. Kind of. That’s an awfully quick hook. But Trubisky didn’t play as well as he needed to. Trubisky lost the job....
Could This Be Baker Mayfield's Final Year in the NFL?
Chris Broussard: "There is no doubt that Baker Mayfield is good enough to be a backup quarterback in the NFL, at least, next year. But it's almost like a Russell Westbrook thing - I don't know if he would be able to accept it. He's already getting into it with the fans in Carolina. Four weeks in, he may already be alienating himself from the fanbase. I still think he's good enough to be in the league, but if he continues this way, maybe his attitude and his aura where it could be a distraction to have Baker as a backup - that could possibly keep him out of the league."
Lovie Smith: Davis Mills remains Texans' QB1
Texans coach Lovie Smith was unequivocal and firm in his stance Monday regarding struggling quarterback Davis Mills. Although Mills has had problems in his second NFL season following an encouraging end to his rookie year, including a pair of interceptions Sunday during the winless Texans' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was adamant that he is not contemplating a change under center.
Fan Dies at Jets-Steelers Game on Sunday
A man is dead after falling from an escalator while attending the Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Authorities say the unidentified man fell from the escalator following the end of the game and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police are continuing to investigate and the Steelers say they are "working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter." They also said they're sending "thoughts and prayers" to the victim's family.
DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
