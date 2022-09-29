Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds
NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
Natchez Democrat
Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational
NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
Natchez Democrat
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
Natchez Democrat
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Natchez Democrat
Texas Hill Country musical entertainer to delight ears at Vidalia concert
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library announced it is excited to present Andy Meadows and his 10-piece band at a free concert Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center. Born in Flint, Michigan and raised in the Texas Hill Country, Andy Meadows has...
Natchez Democrat
ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
Natchez Democrat
Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar
NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed when...
WLBT
Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender. On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
Natchez Democrat
‘God gave her the strength’: Woman, 66, wrestles with man pointing shotgun until police arrive to arrest him
NATCHEZ — A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m....
