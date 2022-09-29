ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Improved air quality on the way to western Washington

It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Bolt Creek Fire Public Information Officer Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

