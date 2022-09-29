Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
KOMO News
Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Bolt Creek Fire Public Information Officer Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
Two Washington Hikers Successfully Recovered in Overnight Rescue Mission
Two hikers were recently rescued from Dragontail Peak in Chelan County, Washington, after an overnight mission. On Tuesday night, the two hikers were hiking part of the Enchantments Trail that leads to Dragontail Peak when they reported that they were stuck. Chelan County Mountain Rescue, a volunteer rescue unit, was...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
KOMO News
Officials say Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused,' evacuation orders lifted
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A new development in the ongoing Bolt Creek Fire is that the wildfire was somehow human-caused. Officials are still investigating further details. The evacuation guidance for the Bolt Creek Fire is no longer in place for residents in Snohomish and King Counties, according to officials.
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
KOMO News
King County gives tour at expansion site of Salvation Army SODO Shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County officials with the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) held a meeting and tour Monday afternoon at the site of a shelter in SODO where the county plans to add more housing and services for those experiencing homelessness. The more than $66 million...
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Travel Alert: SR 18 lane closures will prepare for upcoming improvements to I-90 and SR 18 in Snoqualmie
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, work on State Route 18 will affect drivers in both directions of the highway. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be felling trees near the Interstate 90 interchange and drilling for soil samples west of the Tiger Mountain summit.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
