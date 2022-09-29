Read full article on original website
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
13 WHAM
Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
13 WHAM
Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) – Rochester Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
‘It continues to take a toll:’ Rochester gun violence impacts local hospital staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors in a local healthcare system are feeling the burden of the surge in gun violence in Rochester, saying it’s taking a toll on their staff as more patients come in. On many occasions, doctors get little to no warning of patients coming in who need immediate help with gunshots and […]
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was going to get a snack with his family on Wednesday, when they were caught in crossfire. On Friday, Marlo’s cousin Brittany Rumph spoke to News 8, and said the toddler is in stable condition, recovering in the hospital. She says she is hopeful; but the tragedy, is changing […]
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Rochester Police union concerned about officer health as chief asks for longer shifts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After initially announcing that 12-hour shifts will be mandated for Rochester Police Officers to increase their presence around neighborhoods the city deems “in crisis,” the Chief will first ask officers to voluntarily work these extra shifts. Leaders with the Locust Club Union argue much of the department has already been […]
13 WHAM
Local leaders mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Rochester, N.Y. — All too often, victims of domestic violence remain silent — feeling they have no place to turn. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Willow Domestic Violence Center is joining with Monroe County to spread the word that victims are not alone and help is available 24/7.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify man shot in overnight homicide on Chili Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place around 3:00 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. Officers say the victim, Bryan Harrell Sr. 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say Harrell Sr. was outside of 565 Chili Avenue,...
WHEC TV-10
Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
WHEC TV-10
Police Accountability Board releases draft for disciplinary guidelines, seeks public input
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board released a draft on Monday of its proposed guidelines to discipline officers when the board finds that they engaged in misconduct. The board is looking for public feedback on the draft before it gets approval. The public comment period is open...
