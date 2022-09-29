ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

13 WHAM

Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County

Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) – Rochester Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WATERLOO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Local leaders mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Rochester, N.Y. — All too often, victims of domestic violence remain silent — feeling they have no place to turn. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Willow Domestic Violence Center is joining with Monroe County to spread the word that victims are not alone and help is available 24/7.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
GENEVA, NY

