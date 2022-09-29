Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Jackson to attend last Carteret County BOE meeting as he prepares to report to new post
BEAUFORT — Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will attend his last monthly Carteret County Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. Citing family reasons, he announced Sept. 22 his resignation from the Carteret County public school system...
carolinacoastonline.com
Lydia Freshour, 63; private service
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, died Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families
— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
wcti12.com
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
wcti12.com
Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue unless weather is too dangerous
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Uncertain weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian may cause problems for events like the Morehead City Seafood Festival. According to Executive Director Virginia Yopp, The Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue this weekend unless the weather becomes too dangerous. Rides, tents, and ticket booths...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
newbernnow.com
Union Point Park is Closed Due to Flooding from Hurricane Ian
New Bern is already seeing the effects of Category 1 Hurricane Ian around 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 29, 2022. We haven’t received any updates from the City of New Bern yet but will keep you posted if we do. In the meantime, sign up for New Bern Alerts to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
publicradioeast.org
Carteret County Emergency Management warns of possible downed power lines and floodwaters as Ian hazards
The Carteret County Emergency Services Director says his team is on standby and ready to act as Hurricane Ian approaches the North Carolina coast. One hazard Stephen Rae warns about is downed power lines during and after the storm. “They need to be careful if there is any downed power...
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
