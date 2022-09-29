ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, died Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families

— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7

Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
BEAUFORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3

Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue unless weather is too dangerous

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Uncertain weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian may cause problems for events like the Morehead City Seafood Festival. According to Executive Director Virginia Yopp, The Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue this weekend unless the weather becomes too dangerous. Rides, tents, and ticket booths...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director

- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Union Point Park is Closed Due to Flooding from Hurricane Ian

New Bern is already seeing the effects of Category 1 Hurricane Ian around 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 29, 2022. We haven’t received any updates from the City of New Bern yet but will keep you posted if we do. In the meantime, sign up for New Bern Alerts to...
NEW BERN, NC
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours

These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
NEWPORT, NC
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

