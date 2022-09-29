ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Gabby And Christine’s Stories – October 3, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Gabby And Christine’s Stories – October 3, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary and Lance sit down with two of Action Rehab’s current enrollees, Gabby and Christine who are their stories about addiction and recovery. At just 18 years old, Gabby had been drinking and taking drugs for many years, all beginning as a teenager. After living overseas for her studies and seeing her addiction to alcohol and drugs grow worse, Gabby overdosed on more than one occasion and is lucky to be alive.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Veteran Suicide Review Team Meets For First Time To Begin Work

The newly formed Veteran Suicide Review Team looks to identify gaps to increase enhanced support extended to veterans, including those living in Santa Clarita. On Thursday, the Veteran Suicide Review Team met for its inaugural meeting, kick-starting an innovative and collaborative approach to reducing veteran suicide in Santa Clarita and wider Los Angeles County, according to county officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

63 Hart District Students Awarded College Board National Recognitions

Demonstrating academic excellence and outstanding performance on advanced placement exams, 63 high-achieving William S. Hart Union High School District students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. The College Board recognition programs – National African American Recognition Program (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRA), National Indigenous Recognition...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions

As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Remembers Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy Five Years Later

Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Included among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 2017 were at least 12 current or former residents of Santa Clarita. At least 11 Santa Clarita victims were wounded either directly by gunfire or by flying shrapnel, and one man, John Phippen, was killed.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans

A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station To Take Part In Active Shooter Training Exercise At Valencia High School

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Monday. On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is scheduled to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Vikings Run On The Grizzlies To Get The Win

The Valencia Vikings hold off the Golden Valley Grizzlies in a 42-14 victory. The Vikings started off strong, scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter from running back Daniel Hernandez who got a 3-yard carry into the end zone, making the score 7-0. Valencia wide receiver Ralph Testa would score...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

