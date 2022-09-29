Action Drug Rehab Hour – Gabby And Christine’s Stories – October 3, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary and Lance sit down with two of Action Rehab’s current enrollees, Gabby and Christine who are their stories about addiction and recovery. At just 18 years old, Gabby had been drinking and taking drugs for many years, all beginning as a teenager. After living overseas for her studies and seeing her addiction to alcohol and drugs grow worse, Gabby overdosed on more than one occasion and is lucky to be alive.

