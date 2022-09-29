Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Gabby And Christine’s Stories – October 3, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Gabby And Christine’s Stories – October 3, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary and Lance sit down with two of Action Rehab’s current enrollees, Gabby and Christine who are their stories about addiction and recovery. At just 18 years old, Gabby had been drinking and taking drugs for many years, all beginning as a teenager. After living overseas for her studies and seeing her addiction to alcohol and drugs grow worse, Gabby overdosed on more than one occasion and is lucky to be alive.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Dr. Regine Muradian Premiere Episode With Special Guest Robert Mack – October 3rd, 2022
Topic: Dr. Regine Muradian Premiere Episode With Special Guest Robert Mack. Insight Treatment Hour – Dr. Regine Muradian Premiere Episode With Special Guest Robert Mack – October 3rd, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Dr. Regine Muradian makes her debut, hosting the Dr. Regine Muradian show...
Santa Clarita Radio
Veteran Suicide Review Team Meets For First Time To Begin Work
The newly formed Veteran Suicide Review Team looks to identify gaps to increase enhanced support extended to veterans, including those living in Santa Clarita. On Thursday, the Veteran Suicide Review Team met for its inaugural meeting, kick-starting an innovative and collaborative approach to reducing veteran suicide in Santa Clarita and wider Los Angeles County, according to county officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
63 Hart District Students Awarded College Board National Recognitions
Demonstrating academic excellence and outstanding performance on advanced placement exams, 63 high-achieving William S. Hart Union High School District students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. The College Board recognition programs – National African American Recognition Program (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRA), National Indigenous Recognition...
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions
As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Remembers Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy Five Years Later
Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Included among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 2017 were at least 12 current or former residents of Santa Clarita. At least 11 Santa Clarita victims were wounded either directly by gunfire or by flying shrapnel, and one man, John Phippen, was killed.
Santa Clarita Radio
Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans
A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Guardians Hosts 9/11 Car Show In Honor For Fallen Soldiers
The Guardians of Santa Clarita hosted their 9/11 car show and pancake breakfast on Saturday in memorial of lost military members, as well as to honor veterans. A variety of cars, from classic to futuristic, lined the parking lot of Higher Vision Church on the Old Road Saturday morning. Volunteers...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s, LACoFD Took Part In Active Shooter Training At Valencia High
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials took part in an active shooter training exercise Monday morning at Valencia High School. On Monday, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Intersection After Foot Pursuit, Struggle In Santa Clarita
A woman was arrested on Monday by deputies in the middle of a major Santa Clarita intersection after a pursuit and struggle with deputies. At around 4:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call involving a woman suffering a medical emergency on Golden Valley Road and Center Pointe Drive. “Upon...
Santa Clarita Radio
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station To Take Part In Active Shooter Training Exercise At Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Monday. On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is scheduled to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School.
Santa Clarita Radio
The Vikings Run On The Grizzlies To Get The Win
The Valencia Vikings hold off the Golden Valley Grizzlies in a 42-14 victory. The Vikings started off strong, scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter from running back Daniel Hernandez who got a 3-yard carry into the end zone, making the score 7-0. Valencia wide receiver Ralph Testa would score...
