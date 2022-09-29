ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maine Monitor

This week in Maine politics: Oct. 2, 2022

The race for the Blaine House intensifies ahead of the first debate with gubernatorial candidates this week. Photo by Andrew Howard. Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to the Nov. 8 elections. Maine Public’s Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller, in this...
MAINE STATE
WOWK

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims

Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: An affordable housing advocate for Maine

Significant professional accomplishment: Passing legislation to make housing more affordable and expand access to housing by reforming zoning and land use laws and making the single-largest investment in housing construction in state history. Passion project: Recently I made the effort to research my ancestry on my dad’s side. I was...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
Big Country 96.9

Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside

A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released

MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
CASTINE, ME
