ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyfyj_0iFem7KU00

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.

Culbertson Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Heiges and his passenger, Dave Heiges, 56, were transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they are still investigating the cause of the crash, and that any presence of drugs or alcohol is unknown currently.

They do say that speed, as it relates to the posted speed limit, does not appear to be a factor as of right now.

Comments / 1

Related
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Interlochen
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
Up North Voice

Motorcycle accident claims life of Mancelona man

OTSEGO COUNTY – A Mancelona man died when the motorcycle he was riding overturned in rural Otsego County. According to Michigan State Police reports, on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
9&10 News

Two Grand Traverse County People Arraigned on Drug Charges After Receiving Drugs in the Mail

Two people from Grand Traverse County have been arraigned on drug charges after being caught mailing illegal substances, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Charles Payne, 42, and Darlene Darcangelo, 60, were arrested after TNT detectives and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a house in Grand Traverse County in August.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Road Commission Continues New Traffic System Installation

Grand Traverse Road Commission is continuing their project, installing a new traffic system. “Takes the signals and takes them out of a set timing pattern and it allows a computer to collect data about what vehicle la are coming towards a signal and what vehicle are leaving a signal and then adjust the network to deal with that volume of traffic on the fly,” says GTRC Managing Director, Brad Kluczynski.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Petoskey Brewing opens second location near Michigan’s famous Tunnel of Trees

CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.
PETOSKEY, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy