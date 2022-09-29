One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.

Culbertson Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Heiges and his passenger, Dave Heiges, 56, were transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they are still investigating the cause of the crash, and that any presence of drugs or alcohol is unknown currently.

They do say that speed, as it relates to the posted speed limit, does not appear to be a factor as of right now.