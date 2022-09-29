Read full article on original website
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
William Douglas Johns
NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational
NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
Texas Hill Country musical entertainer to delight ears at Vidalia concert
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library announced it is excited to present Andy Meadows and his 10-piece band at a free concert Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center. Born in Flint, Michigan and raised in the Texas Hill Country, Andy Meadows has...
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds
NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar
NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Old Court House Museum held its Fall Flea Market Saturday in Vicksburg. The flea market is a community event and fundraiser for the Old Court House Museum. According to the museum, the flea market has been going on for 40 years now. The event is...
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality
A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed...
Davis leaves mark on ERDC after 42 years
Worker retention is a problem facing many enterprises across the country. In fact, a recent study released by Gallup showed that millennials — those between the ages of 25 and 34 — expect to change jobs about every three years. Working for a single company for the life of a person’s career seems to be a thing of the past.
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
Horse Rescue asking public for information on horse injured in Vicksburg
[Editor’s note: The photo attached at the bottom of the post may be too graphic for some readers.]. A horse was taken into care by Mississippi Horse Rescue after supposedly being hit by a car in Warren County. According to a Facebook post by the organization, they were alerted...
Merit Health Natchez to host “Coffee with a Cop”
Natchez, MS (September 29, 2022) – National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. Merit Health Natchez is pleased to host this event on Wednesday, October 5 from 7:45 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in the hospital’s cafeteria, and the public is invited to attend.
