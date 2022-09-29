ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxie, MS

Natchez Democrat

Barbara Cain Roberts

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

William Douglas Johns

NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Charles Metcalf

MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
MONTEREY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Live at Five Returns to the Bluff

Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters

NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational

NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi

NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds

NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete

Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Quesha Mecole Brengettsy

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar

NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Old Court House Museum held its Fall Flea Market Saturday in Vicksburg. The flea market is a community event and fundraiser for the Old Court House Museum. According to the museum, the flea market has been going on for 40 years now. The event is...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Davis leaves mark on ERDC after 42 years

Worker retention is a problem facing many enterprises across the country. In fact, a recent study released by Gallup showed that millennials — those between the ages of 25 and 34 — expect to change jobs about every three years. Working for a single company for the life of a person’s career seems to be a thing of the past.
VICKSBURG, MS
listenupyall.com

Merit Health Natchez to host “Coffee with a Cop”

Natchez, MS (September 29, 2022) – National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. Merit Health Natchez is pleased to host this event on Wednesday, October 5 from 7:45 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in the hospital’s cafeteria, and the public is invited to attend.
NATCHEZ, MS

