LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, is proud to announce former Formula 1 (F1) executive Claire Williams will headline its second annual European event, Varicent Elevate. The one-day, in-person event will be held on 20 October 2022 at The Langham Hotel in London. It is a free event where attendees can learn insights and solutions to transform their go-to-market strategies in changing environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005107/en/ Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate
Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
Usac & Nascar Announce New Partnership in Youth Racing; 9 Championship Races Slated in 2023 In Conjunction With Nascar Cup Event
In an effort to continue to grow the motorsports community and offer unique opportunities to kids and families, USAC and NASCAR have teamed up to form the NASCAR Youth Series, which will debut as the quarter midget series brand starting in 2023. This new series will be recognized as a NASCAR Regional Series.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable 12th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway. “Overall it was a good day. Our Whelen Chevrolet is in one piece and we can make it better for Daytona next year. I thought the first part of the race went how we planned it. We were trying to keep the No. 21 safe and try to do most of the blocking for him to keep him up front. I thought that worked really good in the first two stages. I got dropped there at the end of Stage 2, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I was just focused on keeping the No. 21 out front at that point. That might have hurt us because I only got back to like fifth or sixth. After we made our green flag stop, I got in line in seventh and I thought we were in a really good spot. The end just didn’t play out like I thought it was going to. I thought we were going to get a caution at one point. I thought they were going to wreck so I was just trying to be in a spot where if they did start wrecking, I could be safe. Even on the last lap I thought it was going to play out way different. We got the bottom line rolling really good off of Turn 2 down the backstretch and it just stalled out. I was boxed in the last few laps and couldn’t really move. It just didn’t play like Talladega normally plays out.”
Transcript: Ryan Blaney - Talladega Superspeedway
Q. Ryan, you've watched the replay now. You saw how they came around the outside. Could you have thrown that block?. RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, I definitely thought about it. The second lane was kind of the strongest, like, definitely the second half of the race. I thought about it. But when you go to the middle and you don't have a Ford or teammate behind you, your chances of getting split are just so high.
Promising Night Ends Early for Brody Roa at Ventura
After winning the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on August 27th, Brody Roa, and the May Motorsports #8M team had high hopes for a great night on the same oval last Saturday. However, the team’s effort was cut short due to mechanical ills before the main event.
Early Crash Leaves Burton 36th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang made an early exit from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after a drafting push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t produce the desired result and sent the No. 21 Mustang slamming into the outside wall. Burton was running around...
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
NCS: Late race caution and a push from Erik Jones, Chase Elliott wins Yellawood 500 at Talladega
The opening stage of the Yellawood 500 was a matter of a high-speed chess game being played at nearly 200 mph with Almirola, Chastain, Hamlin and others trading the top spot. But it wouldn’t be without its own set of chaos when an eight-car wreck going into turn one would break out when Stenhouse got a bad push on Burton to collect several other drivers including Gibbs which would also end his day.
RaceDayNFT.com Offers Fan Upgrades for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Charlotte Motor Speedway NFT fans a chance to upgrade their NASCAR Playoff Weekend experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool. Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT...
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Justin Allgaier Finishes 30th at Talladega
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-60):. ● Justin Allgaier started 31st and finished 31st. ● The driver of the No. 62 Beard Oil Distributing Chevrolet...
CWTS: Last race wreck and review propels DiBenedetto to first truck series victory at Talladega Superspeedway
It was all but calm stage one until chaos broke out when Jordan Anderson who was running in the fourth position when an engine exploded in the truck heading into turn one. As the truck engulfed itself in flames riding through the turns Anderson attempted to exit the truck just as it slammed into the SAFER barrier off turn two. Anderson would jump from the truck onto the wall collapsing to the ground next to the truck to the quick attendance of the safety crew. Anderson would be taken by.
Late Speeding Penalty Spoils Keselowski’s Hopes at Talladega
A late speeding penalty was too much to overcome for Brad Keselowski Sunday afternoon, in what was one of the more calm races Talladega Superspeedway has seen in recent years. The six-time Talladega winner was in the mix late, riding third with 50 to go in the Kohler Generators Ford. He held that position for a number of laps until the final green-flag pit cycle of the afternoon, which in Keselowski’s case came with 28 to go. He was penalized for speeding upon entry to pit road and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty.
DIRTcar Fall Nationals Friday Features at Lincoln go to Parga, Taylor, Nicely, Leka
PRO LATE MODELS – Jose Parga. Chevrolet Performance 604 Crate engine Late Model racing on a quarter-mile racetrack is one of the toughest challenges a driver will meet all year long. With its similar competitor speeds and limited space for clean air, passes are earned, not given. 2022 DIRTcar national champion Jose Parga demonstrated that the best Friday night and bagged his first career Fall Nationals Feature win.
Transcript: Chase Elliott (Frontstretch Interview) - Talladega Superspeedway
Q. After the rough race at Texas, you guys kind of needed something like this. Walk me through those final two laps, the push from Erik Jones. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, first, how about these fans, man? That's unreal. Moments like that, you have to really cherish. You guys are what makes this special to me. So thank you sincerely. I really appreciate it.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
