Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
These Towns Prohibit Hunting In Massachusetts
Hard to believe it's the month of October already. Only this month, November, and December and then boom! 2022 is history! Where has time gone? Well since the weather is getting cooler, that can only mean one thing. Hunting season. While I'm not a hunter personally, I do have a few buddies that take advantage of this sport every year.
10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II
Being on the radio for a living, it behooves us radio guys to pronounce our words CORRECTLY. So, are you ready for another list? Come on, it makes for good water cooler fodder at work!. Here Are 10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II. 1. Almonds. For...
Why This Massachusetts City Will Host 500,000 Visitors This Month
October is officially here reminding us Massachusetts people that we're in for cooler temperatures for the next six months. I have to remind myself that there are actually some people out there who PREFER winter to summer. Wild. Ever since my nephew introduced my oldest son to the world of...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID
Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Your Interior Light on in Massachusetts?
When it comes to motor vehicles and driving, Massachusetts has some of the most rigorous laws in the country, behind only Alaska and Oregon. Massachusetts' rules of the road seem especially strict when in comparison to some states like say Florida, where you can basically put anything with wheels on the road.
Hilarious Massachusetts Born Movie Star Spotted Shopping at Local Mall
Massachusetts has quite the list of celebrities that our great state home. Many who grew up in the Bay State and made it big, still have homes and family here and love to come back and visit. Celebrity sightings in the Boston area aren't completely surprising, but it's not exactly...
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
It’s National Coffee Day! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Coffee Flavor?
If you're a coffee lover, how do you take it? Black? Regular with cream and sugar? Flavored? If you prefer flavored coffee then what's your flavor of choice? Do you like it spicy(I'm talking PUMPKIN spice)? Do you go crazy for caramel? Maybe you just want a hint of hazelnut?
WATCH: Massachusetts Man Wins Pork Roll Eating Championship
Move over, Joey Chestnutt! You have some competition! This past weekend, Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship took place in Trenton, NJ. The winner is now ranked as the world's #2 competitive eater behind top-ranked Joey Chestnutt. The man who won the pork roll eating contest is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?
If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Is It Illegal To Ride With Your Feet On The Dash In MA?
Anytime I take a road trip with someone, 90% of the time I'm doing the driving so this doesn't really apply to me. However, it seems to be a thing with women. Surprisingly the woman I'm with currently doesn't take advantage of kicking her feet up on the dash and relax.
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Java Lovers! Study Ranks Best Coffee Cities In The Country. Any In Massachusetts?
If you're as much of a coffee connoisseur as I am, Berkshire County, you know that a cup of fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee is the best way to start the day. It wakes you up, keeps you motivated through the morning, and, most importantly, tastes great!. This Thursday, September...
