VIDEO: US Coast Guard rescues 4 people caught in rough seas as Hurricane Ian hits Carolinas
Coast guardsman rescued four distressed mariners off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday, which a portion of it was caught on camera. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet crews responded to the scene and rescued the four mariners who had abandoned ship due to heavy weather as Hurricane Ian approached the Carolinas.
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. – The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints first school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed former U.S. Secret Service agent John P. Scott as the Texas Education Agency’s first chief of school safety and security, a position the governor created in response to the Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt
SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice. Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.
