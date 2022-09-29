ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Evanston, IL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#The Nittany Lions#Wildcats
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer blows 1-goal lead twice, works to draw with Northwestern on road

Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey forward earns weekly conference honors

Penn State’s leading scorer from this past weekend was rewarded after an impactful performance in Week 2. Senior forward Courtney Correia was named the CHA Forward of the Week after her performance in Saturday's win against Saint Lawrence. Correia scored three times in the game, including what would be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0

Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct.3

With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College. 6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy