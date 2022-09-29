Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense dominates, carries offense through sloppy showing against Northwestern
Penn State’s defense is legit. The Nittany Lion defenders forced three turnovers in the 17-7 win over Northwestern and didn’t allow the Wildcats to get a first down until the second quarter. Under heavy rain and behind an underperforming offense, Penn State needed every bit of that performance to avoid an upset.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 1 spot in latest AVCA poll following 1-1 weekend in Big Ten
After dropping its Friday match in a sweep to Wisconsin, Penn State rebounded with a Sunday afternoon win against Michigan State, preventing a large drop in the AVCA top 25. After holding the No. 12 spot in the rankings last week, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 13 with two more Big Ten matches on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football to face Michigan at noon in Michigan Stadium on Oct. 15
Penn State will take on Michigan after a bye week this week, and that game now has a kickoff time. The Nittany Lions road clash against Michigan between the two current top-10 teams will kickoff at noon in front of a crowd of all yellow. Both teams will enter this...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey bounces back, dominates offensively against Indiana
Penn State took control of its game over Indiana on Sunday after suffering just its second loss of the season to Northwestern two days prior. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 4-0 by keeping possession throughout the game. The blue and white got an early start, earning a penalty stroke two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Northwestern dominance another example why Manny Diaz was a big win for Penn State
Let’s be Frank, Manny Diaz might be the best thing that has happened to Penn State so far this year. Let’s be Frank (again), Penn State’s defense is making Diaz’s job easy, too, because of an absurd amount of depth and talent, especially in the secondary.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer suffers 2nd straight loss, falling to Ohio State on the road
For the second time this week, Penn State failed to capitalize on its scoring chances. After falling against Michigan State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions failed to get back in the win column, losing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes came away with a 3-0 victory, as the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball takes down Michigan State at home, breaks 2-match losing skid
Penn State is back in victorious terrain and THON themed match was all it needed to ignite the winning spark back on. Penn State clinched its 13th win of the season and its second in Big Ten play after defeating Michigan State in a 3-1 rollercoaster, bringing the all-time series between the teams to 41-3.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football ranked No. 10 in AP Poll after win over Northwestern
The Nittany Lions took care of business, beating Northwestern 17-7 and advanced to 5-0 on the season. The blue and white subsequently made a small jump in this week’s AP Poll, moving to No. 10. Penn State is the third highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer blows 1-goal lead twice, works to draw with Northwestern on road
Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football struggles with fumbles from running backs in rainy win over Northwestern
The past couple of games, Penn State has been able to lean on its run game, and the duo of freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have shown up. But against Northwestern, the duo of backs — plus Keyvone Lee — weren’t as stout as they have been.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball gets back in the win column, claims victory against Michigan State
Since beginning 11-0, the Penn State women’s volleyball team has dropped its last two games. The main problem with the losses were the errors, making over 20 in both the Michigan and Wisconsin games. After losing the first, it seemed to take the air out of the blue and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward earns weekly conference honors
Penn State’s leading scorer from this past weekend was rewarded after an impactful performance in Week 2. Senior forward Courtney Correia was named the CHA Forward of the Week after her performance in Saturday's win against Saint Lawrence. Correia scored three times in the game, including what would be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State football punter Barney Amor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Another Penn State player has taken home a weekly Big Ten honor. Punter Barney Amor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week after landing four punts inside the 20-yard line — three of which were inside the 10. Despite his consistency over 2022, this is...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Bad weather causes bad offense in Penn State football’s win over Northwestern
Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0
Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford 'mentally tough' despite inconsistent outing against Northwestern
Through 11-win seasons, Outback Bowl losses and struggling performances like the one he had against Northwestern on Saturday, Sean Clifford doesn’t care what you think of him. “I get critics when we win. I can throw for 400 yards, and I’d still get critics, so it really doesn't matter,”...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps spot in latest USCHO poll following weekend split in Canton, New York
After its 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence including a three-goal performance from Courtney Correia, Penn State kept its ranking from last week. The blue and white stayed at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll. Correia’s hat trick and solo contribution from Alyssa Machado gave the Nittany Lions the real...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey plays sound defense in win against Saint Lawrence
After the loss the previous night, Penn State returned to Appleton Arena in Canton, New York, for its matchup with Saint Lawrence on Saturday. The Nittany Lions got back in the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Saints. The Nittany Lions lost to the No. 4 ranked Minnesota...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin announces Penn State football fourth-year running back Devyn Ford is no longer with team
Following Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern, James Franklin announced fourth-string running back Devyn Ford isn’t on the team anymore. Franklin cited Ford’s decision to leave the team was because he “wants to focus on academics.”. Ford had fallen in the depth chart thanks to the...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct.3
With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College. 6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.
Comments / 0