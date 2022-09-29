KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.The Lopers (4-1) snap a nine-game, 17-year losing streak to the Tigers and now lead the all-time series by a 35-32-1 margin. In his 2016 finale at Eastern New Mexico, head coach Josh Lynn lost to FHSU in the Heart of Texas Bowl.”It feels pretty good. I’m extremely happy with the overall team effort tonight and really the defensive effort in the first half, the third quarter and even in the fourth,” said Lynn on the KRVN radio post-game show. “They got back some of their starters tonight. Anytime we couldn’t get going offensively tonight, which was quite a bit early in the game, our defense responded.

