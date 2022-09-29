Read full article on original website
66th Annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade
The 66th Annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade begins on Sunday.
Reception for New Great Barrington Library Director Oct. 7
The Board of Library Trustees and Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries welcome the new Library Director, Samara Klein; the public is invited to meet her at a free reception on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the reading room of The Mason Library. Klein is seeking...
Fall Foliage Festival Leaf Hunt Second Clues 2022
The following leaves have not been returned — 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 and 14 — and redeemed for prizes during the first week of the annual hunt. Keep in mind the holiday theme with Labor Day stressed this year. The towns given in the first set...
Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
Pittsfield First Fridays Artswalk Features Exhibits, Studios
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 , with most art on open for viewing all month long. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, and the Berkshire...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Hancock Shaker Village's Food for Thought Dinner Returns Oct. 14
HANCOCK, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village’s popular Food for Thought dinner returns Friday, Oct. 14, with Come To Your Senses, an exploration of eating for good health and healthy vision. The dinner and relevant discussion will be served in the Believer’s Room at Hancock Shaker Village at 6...
BEAT to Host Tree Identification Walk Oct. 8
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will lead a free tree identification walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Participants will meet at the trailhead of Lower Bowker’s Woods, a Laurel Hill Association property located near Stockbridge, MA. The walk will last between 1.5 and 2 hours. Anybody is welcome to join, but the number of participants is limited. If you want to join, email chelsey@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402 to RSVP.
Lenco, Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center, Develop Website
Lenco Armored Vehicles has announced that it is partnering with Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center to develop a new website that will serve as a way for local veterans to access the services they need, with an emphasis on suicide prevention and PTSD awareness. Donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles and built...
North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
WAM Theatre to Offer Workshops on Black Theatre Aesthetic
LENOX, Mass. — WAM Theatre is offering a workshop on the Black Theatre Aesthetic in connection with our production of Cadillac Crew. The two 90-minute online sessions happening on Oct, 9 and Oct. 30 and will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and Literary Manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse. Community members are invited to join Tatiana to deepen their understanding of the Black theatre aesthetic and the importance of its representation.
White Cane Day Celebration Planned at PHS
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school district will recognize White Cane Day at Pittsfield High School in two weeks with an event to celebrate the accomplishments of visually impaired people. On Friday, Oct. 14, students of all ages with visual impairments will participate in activities, join a virtual presentation through...
Ending 26 years running the Dream Away Lodge, Osman talks new ownership, reopening plans
The Dream Away is a former farmhouse tucked into the Berkshire woods at the edge of October Mountain State Forest, founded by Mamma Maria Frasca in 1949. Daniel Osman’s journey with the tavern began long before he bought it in 1997. “I got to the Berkshire through the theater,"...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
Q&A: Williamstown's Wild Oats Cooperative Marks 40 Years
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Netse Lytle joined Wild Oats Market at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw right away what made the retailer different. "I left a large chain retailer to come to Wild Oats," the store's general manager said recently. "I had dealt with many issues from guests, from shoppers, working for this other entity and did not experience any of those issues at Wild Oats.
Community Walks 'Out of The Darkness' for Suicide Prevention
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Some 200 people participated in the Berkshire County Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention on Saturday. For some, it was a day to honor the life of a loved one and for others, it was a day to acknowledge themselves as survivors. Walkers began...
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
