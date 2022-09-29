ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Reception for New Great Barrington Library Director Oct. 7

The Board of Library Trustees and Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries welcome the new Library Director, Samara Klein; the public is invited to meet her at a free reception on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the reading room of The Mason Library. Klein is seeking...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Fall Foliage Festival Leaf Hunt Second Clues 2022

The following leaves have not been returned — 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 and 14 — and redeemed for prizes during the first week of the annual hunt. Keep in mind the holiday theme with Labor Day stressed this year. The towns given in the first set...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
North Adams, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Government
North Adams, MA
Government
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield First Fridays Artswalk Features Exhibits, Studios

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 , with most art on open for viewing all month long. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, and the Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hancock Shaker Village's Food for Thought Dinner Returns Oct. 14

HANCOCK, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village’s popular Food for Thought dinner returns Friday, Oct. 14, with Come To Your Senses, an exploration of eating for good health and healthy vision. The dinner and relevant discussion will be served in the Believer’s Room at Hancock Shaker Village at 6...
HANCOCK, MA
iBerkshires.com

BEAT to Host Tree Identification Walk Oct. 8

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will lead a free tree identification walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Participants will meet at the trailhead of Lower Bowker’s Woods, a Laurel Hill Association property located near Stockbridge, MA. The walk will last between 1.5 and 2 hours. Anybody is welcome to join, but the number of participants is limited. If you want to join, email chelsey@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402 to RSVP.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Food Security#Washington Street#Fall Foliage#Economy#Parade#Arnolds#Community Television
iBerkshires.com

Lenco, Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center, Develop Website

Lenco Armored Vehicles has announced that it is partnering with Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center to develop a new website that will serve as a way for local veterans to access the services they need, with an emphasis on suicide prevention and PTSD awareness. Donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles and built...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

WAM Theatre to Offer Workshops on Black Theatre Aesthetic

LENOX, Mass. — WAM Theatre is offering a workshop on the Black Theatre Aesthetic in connection with our production of Cadillac Crew. The two 90-minute online sessions happening on Oct, 9 and Oct. 30 and will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and Literary Manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse. Community members are invited to join Tatiana to deepen their understanding of the Black theatre aesthetic and the importance of its representation.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

White Cane Day Celebration Planned at PHS

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school district will recognize White Cane Day at Pittsfield High School in two weeks with an event to celebrate the accomplishments of visually impaired people. On Friday, Oct. 14, students of all ages with visual impairments will participate in activities, join a virtual presentation through...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Q&A: Williamstown's Wild Oats Cooperative Marks 40 Years

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Netse Lytle joined Wild Oats Market at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw right away what made the retailer different. "I left a large chain retailer to come to Wild Oats," the store's general manager said recently. "I had dealt with many issues from guests, from shoppers, working for this other entity and did not experience any of those issues at Wild Oats.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
BRATTLEBORO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy