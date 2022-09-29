Five pets rescued from house fire in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Spotsylvania County was destroyed by a fire, but due to the heroism of first responders, all five of the family’s pets were saved.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, crews from Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management and the Fredericksburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tignor Lane last week.

The crews were able to make their way into the home and extinguish the fire. The family who lived in the house was away at the time but their three dogs and two cats were inside. Thanks to the quick action the first responders, as well as animal control, all five pets were saved.

After being recovered from the house, the pets were taken to Spotsylvania Animal Hospital. According to an email sent from the family to the department, one of the dogs had extensive burns to the front of her body and her face, but the other two dogs were uninjured.

