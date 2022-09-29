Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Child taken to hospital after downtown shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, a child was transported to Regional One after a shooting downtown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers reported that they responded to the 400 block of Vance Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Memphis police also said that "preliminary information" showed that the...
localmemphis.com
Two teens caught after Southaven police chase, one hit by car
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Two teens were arrested after a police chase Monday in Southaven. According to the Southaven Police Department, officers followed a Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for officers two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer...
localmemphis.com
2 Memphis firefighters injured after pedestrian crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two members of the Memphis Fire Department were transported in non-critical condition after a man who has now been charged with driving under the influence crashed his car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The incident took place around 3 a.m. near I-240 and Kerr...
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
localmemphis.com
Children's author promotes positivity in new book called 'One Day The Sun Will Shine.'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Memphis - Shelby County, one local children’s book author is working to improve child literacy one book at a time while using realistic life scenarios. We spoke with children’s author Geno Brownlee, also known as 901_Nazcar, about his ‘why’ behind it all.
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
localmemphis.com
Memphis football finalizes 2023 non-conference schedule, will play Mizzou in St. Louis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers announced Monday they have finalized their 2023 non-conference schedule, confirming a venue change for their scheduled Sept. 23, 2023 game against Missouri. The game was originally planned to be held in Memphis, and is the first matchup between the two regional foes since...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
