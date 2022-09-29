ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child taken to hospital after downtown shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, a child was transported to Regional One after a shooting downtown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers reported that they responded to the 400 block of Vance Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Memphis police also said that "preliminary information" showed that the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Two teens caught after Southaven police chase, one hit by car

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Two teens were arrested after a police chase Monday in Southaven. According to the Southaven Police Department, officers followed a Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for officers two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
2 Memphis firefighters injured after pedestrian crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two members of the Memphis Fire Department were transported in non-critical condition after a man who has now been charged with driving under the influence crashed his car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The incident took place around 3 a.m. near I-240 and Kerr...
MEMPHIS, TN
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
