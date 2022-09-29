ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach

Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video

FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives

The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who began the season at right guard but moved over to center following Chase Roullier's Week 2 injury, is ruled out due to a concussion. Schweitzer did not practice all week and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
CHARLOTTE, NC

