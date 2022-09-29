Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video
FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
Yardbarker
New York Giants getting offensive line reinforcements with expected return of Nick Gates
Ever since the New York Giants lost starting center, Nick Gates in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last year, the interior offensive line has been questionable at best. This season, the Giants have rolled predominantly with Ben Bredeson, who they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last year prior to...
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Yardbarker
Insider: Cowboys not discussing starting Cooper Rush over Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones generated headlines when he said on Sept. 22 it would "be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go" as backup Cooper Rush replaced the injured Dak Prescott in the starting lineup. Rush has guided the Cowboys to...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Yardbarker
NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win
Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives
The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who began the season at right guard but moved over to center following Chase Roullier's Week 2 injury, is ruled out due to a concussion. Schweitzer did not practice all week and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders O line faces stern test trying to protect Wentz from Cowboys D
Philadelphia sacked Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times and pressured him on 23 of his 55 dropbacks in last week’s 24-8 Eagles win. Next up for Washington: the Dallas Cowboys, who rank fourth in the league in pass-rush win rate. “If you can create one on ones …...
Yardbarker
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position
The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
