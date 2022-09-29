Read full article on original website
Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005108/en/ From left to right: Voysys Co-founders Jonathan Nilsson and Torkel Danielsson; Phantom Auto Co-founders Shai Magzimof and Elliot Katz (Photo: Business Wire)
Retailers still have a lot of extra stuff that shoppers don't want
The inventory glut that dragged down U.S. retailers over the past two quarters may only be getting worse. For shoppers, that means better deals. Inventory levels have increased sequentially and are at the highest level relative to sales since the start of the pandemic, UBS Group AG analysts led by Jay Sole said in a recent note. Nike Inc. said Thursday that its North American inventories grew by a whopping 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, well above the growth that set off alarm bells earlier this year at companies such as Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Gap Inc.
Porsche shares drop below IPO price within days of making debut
Porsche stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen defied by going ahead with Europe's biggest initial public offering in more than a decade. The sports-car maker's shares traded down as much as 1.8% to €81 on Monday, roughly in line with...
Credit Suisse turmoil deepens with record stock, CDS levels
Credit Suisse Group's gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank's attempts to reassure markets on its financial stability backfired. The five-year credit default swaps price of about 293 basis points is up from about...
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note
U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September. Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.
