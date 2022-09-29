ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State men's soccer blows 1-goal lead twice, works to draw with Northwestern on road

Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct.3

With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College. 6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.
