Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State Football vs. Northwestern
Caleb Craig is a sophomore studying photo-journalism. In his free time Caleb enjoys playing bass and taking photos. He also co-owns Zoom Crew Productions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football punter Barney Amor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Another Penn State player has taken home a weekly Big Ten honor. Punter Barney Amor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week after landing four punts inside the 20-yard line — three of which were inside the 10. Despite his consistency over 2022, this is...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 1 spot in latest AVCA poll following 1-1 weekend in Big Ten
After dropping its Friday match in a sweep to Wisconsin, Penn State rebounded with a Sunday afternoon win against Michigan State, preventing a large drop in the AVCA top 25. After holding the No. 12 spot in the rankings last week, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 13 with two more Big Ten matches on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps spot in latest USCHO poll following weekend split in Canton, New York
After its 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence including a three-goal performance from Courtney Correia, Penn State kept its ranking from last week. The blue and white stayed at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll. Correia’s hat trick and solo contribution from Alyssa Machado gave the Nittany Lions the real...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey bounces back, dominates offensively against Indiana
Penn State took control of its game over Indiana on Sunday after suffering just its second loss of the season to Northwestern two days prior. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 4-0 by keeping possession throughout the game. The blue and white got an early start, earning a penalty stroke two...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football ranked No. 10 in AP Poll after win over Northwestern
The Nittany Lions took care of business, beating Northwestern 17-7 and advanced to 5-0 on the season. The blue and white subsequently made a small jump in this week’s AP Poll, moving to No. 10. Penn State is the third highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with...
Digital Collegian
Position Preview | Penn State men’s hockey goalies led by likely starter Liam Souliere
Junior and prospective starting goalie Liam Souliere is looking to help Penn State past the semifinals this season. Last year the squad finished its 2022 campaign going 6-17-1 in conference play, finding its rhythm at the end of the year. With the loss of goalie Oskar Autio to Vermont, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense dominates, carries offense through sloppy showing against Northwestern
Penn State’s defense is legit. The Nittany Lion defenders forced three turnovers in the 17-7 win over Northwestern and didn’t allow the Wildcats to get a first down until the second quarter. Under heavy rain and behind an underperforming offense, Penn State needed every bit of that performance to avoid an upset.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Penn State did not perform the way it should have' during 17-7 win against Northwestern
The Nittany Lions remain undefeated with a 17-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. After Saturday’s rainy game in Beaver Stadium, Collegian football reporters Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss their opinions on offensive shortcomings and defensive strengths in Penn State’s Big Ten home opener.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer blows 1-goal lead twice, works to draw with Northwestern on road
Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Bad weather causes bad offense in Penn State football’s win over Northwestern
Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern. Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer suffers 2nd straight loss, falling to Ohio State on the road
For the second time this week, Penn State failed to capitalize on its scoring chances. After falling against Michigan State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions failed to get back in the win column, losing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes came away with a 3-0 victory, as the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball gets back in the win column, claims victory against Michigan State
Since beginning 11-0, the Penn State women’s volleyball team has dropped its last two games. The main problem with the losses were the errors, making over 20 in both the Michigan and Wisconsin games. After losing the first, it seemed to take the air out of the blue and...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Northwestern dominance another example why Manny Diaz was a big win for Penn State
Let’s be Frank, Manny Diaz might be the best thing that has happened to Penn State so far this year. Let’s be Frank (again), Penn State’s defense is making Diaz’s job easy, too, because of an absurd amount of depth and talent, especially in the secondary.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford 'mentally tough' despite inconsistent outing against Northwestern
Through 11-win seasons, Outback Bowl losses and struggling performances like the one he had against Northwestern on Saturday, Sean Clifford doesn’t care what you think of him. “I get critics when we win. I can throw for 400 yards, and I’d still get critics, so it really doesn't matter,”...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin announces Penn State football fourth-year running back Devyn Ford is no longer with team
Following Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern, James Franklin announced fourth-string running back Devyn Ford isn’t on the team anymore. Franklin cited Ford’s decision to leave the team was because he “wants to focus on academics.”. Ford had fallen in the depth chart thanks to the...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey plays sound defense in win against Saint Lawrence
After the loss the previous night, Penn State returned to Appleton Arena in Canton, New York, for its matchup with Saint Lawrence on Saturday. The Nittany Lions got back in the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Saints. The Nittany Lions lost to the No. 4 ranked Minnesota...
Digital Collegian
How the rise in high-density student housing has transformed downtown State College into a ‘different world’
When State College was incorporated as a borough in 1896, downtown as it’s known today was a century away. Instead, it wasn’t more than a handful of houses and dirt roads, with a close proximity to what was then The Farmers’ High School and what is now Penn State University.
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct.3
With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College. 6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.
Digital Collegian
Happy Valley Improv celebrates five years of bringing 'joy' to State College community
What once began as a friend group practicing improv in a church basement, the Happy Valley Improv company celebrated its fifth birthday on Friday evening. Happy Valley Improv performed its usual, weekly show at the Blue Brick Theater in downtown State College — this time, with the addition of special surprises.
