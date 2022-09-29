Read full article on original website
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
Bowling Green police searching for man accused of impersonating officer
Earlier this year, Robert Sharp, a reserve officer, was offered a full-time position with Millersville police, but he had to attend the law enforcement training academy first. He never got to the first day of training after his reported involvement in an ‘illegal’ high-speed pursuit.
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
4 injured in drive-by shooting in East Nashville; Multiple suspects sought
An investigation is underway after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night in East Nashville.
whopam.com
Trial delayed again for Hazel Street murder suspect
Trial has been delayed again for Leon Grimes, the man accused in the July 2021 shooting death of Calvin Buckner on Hazel Street. It had been set to begin Monday morning, but court officials say attorneys are working with the court to schedule a new date after it had to be continued.
WSMV
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
wnky.com
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
WTVQ
Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
wnky.com
BGPD obtains warrant after man allegedly impersonates officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is actively attempting to locate a man following an investigation. Yesterday afternoon, officials say they were notified that a man driving a black sedan had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
WSMV
Fatal crash causes traffic delays
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
wkdzradio.com
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
WSMV
Woman released from jail 3 years after fatal crash involving Metro officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the woman convicted of killing Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson in 2019, was released from prison this week. On July 4, 2019, police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on MainStreet and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection at Woodland Street.
Murder Victim from Wednesday Night’s Gunfire on Piccadilly Row Identified
September 29, 2022 – The person fatally shot late Wednesday night inside a car at an apartment complex parking lot on Piccadilly Row has been positively identified as Mario Hugo Lopez, 16. Lopez and two others, ages 18 and 17, were hit by multiple rounds of gunfire as they...
