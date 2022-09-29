ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, NY

WNYT

State corrections officer cleared of rape charges

A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany sword attack victim out of hospital

The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam man convicted of murdering 4-year-old foster child

A man has been found guilty of murdering his 4-year-old foster child in Rotterdam. Dequan Greene was found guilty of several charges, including murder and manslaughter of a child under 11. Back in 2020, he brutally beat the 4-year-old child, killing him, and injuring his 5-year-old brother. Prosecutors say Greene...
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft

Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry

An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident. The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police. A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller,...
GRAFTON, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigating separate weekend murders

ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
ALBANY, NY

