Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
The garage of a house was caught on fire by Blackfoot Trail South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, Jacksonville Fire Rescue went to a fire located at 3300 block of Blackfoot Trail South. JFRD told Action News Jax that the house was not a complete loss and more damage was done to the garage. No injuries were reported and the fire seems...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
After Hurricane Ian Jacksonville beaches are back open
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beaches are open but still took a beating from Hurricane Ian. Now the concern has turned to beach erosion and washed-up debris. The water at Jacksonville Beach is calm again but Hurricane Ian churned up some debris now left behind. “I’ve seen a few...
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in Middleburg
Clay County announced two new road projects starting soon in Middleburg. One along Camp Ridge Lane and another on Honeysuckle Circle. Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation.
Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy. The family’s 11-year-old son fell from the 19th-floor balcony of a Panama City condominium where the family was taking shelter.
News4Jax.com
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
Man seen jumping into St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police department officers were called to rescue a man who nearly drowned in the St. Johns River. At around 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to 1063 Bulkhead Rd., Pier #2 after a report came in of a 67-year-old man seen jumping into the St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tracking a couple of Atlantic tropical waves
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
Sea turtle nests wiped out by Hurricane Ian
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol posted on their Facebook page that 11 of the sea turtle nests were gone. Five of the turtle nests still remain in central and south locations of the beach. According to Mickler’s Landing, since it is so late in...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time. Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
thejaxsonmag.com
Eastside deserves national historic designation
The history and heritage of Jacksonville’s many Gullah Geechee descendants have been largely overlooked, with little recognition given to the community. According to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, the Gullah Geechee are descendants of Central and West Africans that were enslaved and brought to the Americas from the late 1600s to 1866, bringing with them traditional foodways, customs, arts, crafts, language and other West African traditions that they incorporated both during and after enslavement. They built and sustained rice, indigo, and Sea Island cotton plantations stretching from the Carolinas to Jacksonville in a region commonly known as the Lowcountry.
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
