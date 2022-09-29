Cardinals-Panthers Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals are still missing a few key names on their Thursday injury report.

Thursday's injury report for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers is available, and all three rest players (Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz) returned to the practice field.

No players were upgraded to full participation just yet.

Returned from practice: Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz, Kelvin Beachum

DNP: A.J. Green, Rashard Lawrence, Ezekiel Turner and J.J. Watt

Limited: Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore, Matt Prater

It's good to see Pugh/Hudson return after missing Wednesday, even in limited fashion.

A mysterious "illness" tab is labeled on Watt, who has been dealing with a calf injury since the beginning of the season. Today, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he wasn't overly concerned about his status.

The absences of Green/Lawrence were already expected, as neither are on track to play this week.

Moore could potentially return this week after practicing both days thus far. He was fairly short with reporters following practice.

On Carolina's side of town, Christian McCaffrey missed his second day of practice but is still expected to play barring any setbacks according to Ian Rapoport.

We learn game statuses for the upcoming game on Friday.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kyler Murray Wants James Conner More Involved

Cardinals Thursday Notebook: J.J. Watt Absent Again

Panthers Favored Over Cardinals in ESPN FPI Rankings

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Need to Bench Nick Vigil

Cardinals Entering Must-Win Territory in Week 4

Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Kyler, Kliff Excited for Rondale Moore's Return

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook