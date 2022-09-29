ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 6 months for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a woman to six months in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in June to filing a fraudulent application under the COVID-19 relief program, which Congress created to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. She also admitted that she helped someone else file a false claim.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Spanish Fort could vote on food truck regulations

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort city leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow food trucks to operate in the city and regulate them. “Food trucks will have to get a business license, pay sales tax, has to be inspected by the health department, has to be inspected by a fire department. There will be certain perimeters where they could set up,” said Mayor Michael McMillan.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
LOXLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
#Witness Tampering#Civil Rights#Citronelle Police#Alea
atmorenews.com

Parking dispute leads to attempted murder charge

A local woman was arrested September 21 and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over a parking spot at a local apartment complex escalated into a shooting incident. APD reports show that the suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Webb Patterson of Atmore, began arguing with a neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Patterson Street, in reference to parking.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning.  Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.  The crash […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

WALA-TV FOX10

