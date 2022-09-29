Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$19,000, Ether and rest of crypto top 10 gain
Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. The moves reflected strong gains in U.S. equity indexes on Monday after rounding out September with significant losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.1% in the past...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Squeezes Shorts Positions, ETH Could Be Set For More Gains
Ethereum is following the general sentiment in the market as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make a run towards previous highs. The second cryptocurrency by market cap knocked some gains over today’s trading session but seems poised for a re-test of its lows before moving to the upside. At the...
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note
U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September. Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase
Bitcoin worth is slowly transferring greater above $19,500 towards the US Greenback. BTC may begin a gentle improve if there’s a shut above $19,600 and $20,000. Bitcoin remained nicely bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 help ranges. The value is buying and selling above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
kalkinemedia.com
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the post-Merge hype push ETH to $50K?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After Bitcoin, Ethereum [ETH] is the most popular cryptocurrency. In fact, it is also the most well-known altcoin right now. It was introduced to the market by computer engineer Vitalik Buterin in 2015. Over the years, the altcoin has done pretty well for itself on the charts.
NEWSBTC
Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022
The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
Comments / 0