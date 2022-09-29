ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Cardano
Paul Volcker
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$19,000, Ether and rest of crypto top 10 gain

Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. The moves reflected strong gains in U.S. equity indexes on Monday after rounding out September with significant losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.1% in the past...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note

U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September. Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase

Bitcoin worth is slowly transferring greater above $19,500 towards the US Greenback. BTC may begin a gentle improve if there’s a shut above $19,600 and $20,000. Bitcoin remained nicely bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 help ranges. The value is buying and selling above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
kalkinemedia.com

What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?

Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the post-Merge hype push ETH to $50K?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After Bitcoin, Ethereum [ETH] is the most popular cryptocurrency. In fact, it is also the most well-known altcoin right now. It was introduced to the market by computer engineer Vitalik Buterin in 2015. Over the years, the altcoin has done pretty well for itself on the charts.
NEWSBTC

Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022

The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
