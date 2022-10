Your average Trader Joe's supermarket carries about 4,000 products (per Eat This, Not That). Sounds like a lot, right? Not when you consider that the average grocery store carries something more like 50,000. So how does the beloved brand keep things fresh with such a limited stock? You might have noticed there's a lot of product turnover. TJ's drops new products every week (yes, really), so in order to make room for those exciting new things, some products are forced to take a hike on a weekly basis.

