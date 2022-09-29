ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Republicans grapple with when to take up rules changes

By Juliegrace Brufke
 4 days ago

House Republicans d ebated on Thursday whether conference rules changes should be considered before leadership elections next year during their last closed-door conference meeting ahead of the midterm elections .

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have been ramping up pressure for the rules package to be taken up first after the group released a list of demands aimed at decentralizing power.

These demands include changes to ease the procedure to offer a “motion to vacate the chair,” a tactic aimed at deposing a sitting speaker; reforms to the powerful Steering Committee, which is tasked with choosing who sits on and leads committees; the reinstatement of the “Holman Rule," which permits members to make targeted cuts to bureaucrats’ salaries; and a “majority of a majority” rule to pass bills.

The House “Freedom [Caucus] has people up pushing for it before leadership elections — Kevin [McCarthy] also clearly brought people to speak on his behalf,” one senior source in the room told the Washington Examiner during the meeting.

HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS ISSUES RULE CHANGE DEMANDS TO LEADERSHIP FOR A GOP MAJORITY

Proponents are looking for the changes to be debated well in advance of the vote, something conservatives would like to see happen shortly after the new Congress gavels into session.

During the closed-door meeting, conservatives, including Reps. Bob Good (R-VA) and Chip Roy (R-TX), re-upped their calls for the move, which several conservatives advocated in a meeting earlier this month.

“We just want to go ahead and debate those now, come up with them as well as put some meat on the four pillars [of the GOP agenda], which is good,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said. “Right after [the new session starts], you don’t have time to consider them — so that's all, and I think we'll come to an agreement.”

The push comes as the Freedom Caucus plans to flex its muscle if the GOP takes back the majority in November, with the group planning to pressure leaders heavily to move policy to the right.

McCarthy allies, including Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK), spoke out against the notion the rules changes should be discussed before the election during the open-mic portion of the meeting, arguing they should remain focused on the issues and taking back the majority.

“A lot of people are against talking about it. We need to stay focused on the election," one senior GOP lawmaker said. “One of the things that we're claiming is that it's a secret rules package, but I think it's like on the website and Republicans — everybody has copies of everything."

Comments / 3

Las Vegas Strong
4d ago

Republicans seem to grapple with very basic proposition’s.. Do what’s in the best interest of the entire USA 🇺🇸 not your old white guy I’m stuck in the 50’s mentality ‘

Reply
3
ksn truth over lies
4d ago

They (republicans) have all soiled themselves and can’t wait to crap more on America.

Reply
4
Related
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Norman
Person
Stephanie Bice
Person
Chip Roy
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#House Freedom Caucus#Steering Committee#The Washington Examiner#Gop
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
