ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

10,000 feet to run on Lavern Gibson XC course this week

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXjag_0iFejLZC00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a busy week for the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

The course is hosting several different races, and in doing so, welcoming some 10,000 people to the venue.

Biden’s student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans

Wednesday, the course hosted the Vigo County Middle School Championships. Friday night will be the Twilight College Division. While this weekend, the course will host the Indiana Middle School State Championships and the Nike X-C Town twilight race.

David Patterson, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the race is a unique experience and encourages locals to come and see what it’s all about.

“If you’ve never been out here, I would urge you to come and take a look. The night race is unique in that we have 40 light banks that we put around the 25 acres out here,” said Patterson.

‘I took a full shotgun blast to the face’ says man who encourages others to live life to the fullest

“This is a unique set-up for college because there aren’t a lot of twilight type of races under the lights,” Rose-Hulman Cross Country Head Coach Derick Lawrence said. “There’s only a handful [of organizations] that even have it throughout the season.”

In total, over 5,000 runners will strap on their running shoes and traverse the course this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

South beats North, 3-0

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves knock off rival Terre Haute North, 3-0 Monday night in soccer sectionals. The Braves advance to play the Bloomington South Panthers Wednesday evening.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Nike Valley Twilight returns to Lavern Gibson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Nike Valley Twilight returned to Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course on Saturday evening. The event capped four days of races at the championship course. Here are the top 25 finishers from the girls and boys championship races: Girls 1 2081 Ciara O’Shea Madison Central, KY 3:04 3:28 3:21 3:24 3:32 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked No. 13 in updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

Preseason rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season continue to roll out. The latest notable preseason rankings to be released? The CBS Sports preseason Top 25 and 1. Longtime college basketball scribe Gary Parrish updated his rankings for the 18th time this offseason and moved Indiana up four spots. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for their 50th anniversary, which took place on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Communications specialist Joe Young recently found himself a long way from his home in Terre Haute as he was standing in high rainwater fixing a stranger’s car belt. Young, a communications specialist and volunteer for the American Red Cross, was recently deployed to Florida to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian. […]
NORTH PORT, FL
WTWO/WAWV

The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville veteran says he got the flight of a lifetime.   He and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.   The year is 1968, and First-Class Petty Officer Ken Hunter signed up to serve in the Vietnam war. As he and thousands of other […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy