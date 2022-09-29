10,000 feet to run on Lavern Gibson XC course this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a busy week for the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

The course is hosting several different races, and in doing so, welcoming some 10,000 people to the venue.

Wednesday, the course hosted the Vigo County Middle School Championships. Friday night will be the Twilight College Division. While this weekend, the course will host the Indiana Middle School State Championships and the Nike X-C Town twilight race.

David Patterson, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the race is a unique experience and encourages locals to come and see what it’s all about.

“If you’ve never been out here, I would urge you to come and take a look. The night race is unique in that we have 40 light banks that we put around the 25 acres out here,” said Patterson.

“This is a unique set-up for college because there aren’t a lot of twilight type of races under the lights,” Rose-Hulman Cross Country Head Coach Derick Lawrence said. “There’s only a handful [of organizations] that even have it throughout the season.”

In total, over 5,000 runners will strap on their running shoes and traverse the course this week.

