DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is shining through as one of the only things to feel good about on the defensive side of the ball. Rodriguez had his best-graded game of the season from Pro Football Focus during Detroit’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Rodriguez should rank among the tops of all linebackers against the run when all grades are in for the week. On the season, PFF ranks Rodriguez 19th among linebackers with enough snaps to qualify.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO