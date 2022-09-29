ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez shines among sea of ugly marks

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is shining through as one of the only things to feel good about on the defensive side of the ball. Rodriguez had his best-graded game of the season from Pro Football Focus during Detroit’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Rodriguez should rank among the tops of all linebackers against the run when all grades are in for the week. On the season, PFF ranks Rodriguez 19th among linebackers with enough snaps to qualify.
Ex-Michigan DL shines in Packers’ win vs. Patriots

Former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is off to a roaring start in 2022. The 2019 first-round pick, who now plays outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, recorded two more sacks Sunday in a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. He is up to five sacks this season and is the first Packer to record a sack in each of the team’s first four games since Cullen Jenkins in 2010.
Video recap: Detroit Lions can’t get off the field in shootout loss to Seahawks

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) couldn’t get the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) off the field in their 48-45 loss in Week 4 at Ford Field. Seattle’s offense scored on every possession outside of a missed field goal and the game ending. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had himself a day, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, running for another 49 yards and scoring on the ground. Rashaad Penny added 151 yards and two scores, including one on a late third down to put the game on ice.
