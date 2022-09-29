Read full article on original website
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in Detroit
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van Gogh
Saline star receiver Roman Laurio announces college football choice
Roman Laurio had a breakout junior year last season which caught the eye of college football recruiter and a year later, the standout Saline receiver has made his decision on where he’ll continue playing at the next level. The 2-star wideout committed to Princeton on Sunday evening, making the...
Lions expect Josh Paschal back at practice, while Levi Onwuzurike’s return remains murky
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could see second-round rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal make his debut in practice this week. They are also expected to get cornerback Jerry Jacobs at practice this week, starting both defender’s clock to return from reserve lists. And while that’s the good news...
Detroit Lions tickets versus the Seahawks can be had for as low as $50
DETROIT - This is about as must-win as it gets for the Detroit Lions who will be a little short-handed this game due to injuries to some key players. Detroit hosts the Seattle Seahawks and we found some last-minute tickets for as low as $50 at these sites:. Lions leading...
Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 4 game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-2) face the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) with a chance to get back to .500 heading into their final game before the bye week. Detroit lost in the final minutes to the Minnesota Vikings last week. And now its offense limps into this matchup against the Seahawks with top playmakers Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and DJ Chark out.
Ex-Michigan State star Kenneth Walker savors win back in ‘second home’ against Lions
DETROIT -- Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was back in familiar territory. The former Michigan State star returned to the state where he made a name for himself while savoring Seattle’s win and seeing his jersey spread throughout the stands again. The Seahawks beat the Lions...
How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- The Detroit (1-2) face the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) in Week 4 action back at Ford Field. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into Week 4:. Watch the...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez shines among sea of ugly marks
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is shining through as one of the only things to feel good about on the defensive side of the ball. Rodriguez had his best-graded game of the season from Pro Football Focus during Detroit’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Rodriguez should rank among the tops of all linebackers against the run when all grades are in for the week. On the season, PFF ranks Rodriguez 19th among linebackers with enough snaps to qualify.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards set for return; Erick All ruled out vs. Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team may get a pair of key pieces on offense back for its first road game of the season. Running back Donovan Edwards and starting left guard Trevor Keegan are both in uniform and going through pregame warmups for the fourth-ranked Wolverines, who on the field at Kinnick Stadium to play Iowa (Noon ET, FOX).
Ex-Lions linebacker expected back with Patriots ahead of game against former team
ALLEN PARK -- Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the New England Patriots, reuniting the veteran linebacker with his former team for an eye-popping fifth time. The veteran linebacker’s agency reported he was expected to sign with the Patriots to open the week. The Detroit Lions head to...
Ex-Michigan DL shines in Packers’ win vs. Patriots
Former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is off to a roaring start in 2022. The 2019 first-round pick, who now plays outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, recorded two more sacks Sunday in a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. He is up to five sacks this season and is the first Packer to record a sack in each of the team’s first four games since Cullen Jenkins in 2010.
Video recap: Detroit Lions can’t get off the field in shootout loss to Seahawks
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) couldn’t get the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) off the field in their 48-45 loss in Week 4 at Ford Field. Seattle’s offense scored on every possession outside of a missed field goal and the game ending. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had himself a day, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, running for another 49 yards and scoring on the ground. Rashaad Penny added 151 yards and two scores, including one on a late third down to put the game on ice.
Inside the locker room: Lions try to answer for Seahawks’ first punt-free game in team history
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the wrong side of history once again, with the Seattle Seahawks not punting once for the first time in franchise history in their 48-45 win in Detroit. Seattle beat the Lions 48-45 while doing whatever its offense wanted to do from the get. Three...
